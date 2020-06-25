109 Carraway Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking hot tub

Carraway Lane - Property Id: 121962



A large townhouse with three floors plus a basement with a small outdoor back lounge area. Walking distance to downtown, Spa Creek the Navy Stadium, and all of West Street. A great home for a family as it is adjacent to Maryland Hall, Parks, and outdoor playing fields. Private parking for two cars. Upgraded kitchen, hardwoods on the first floor and three full baths. The third floor features a large room with a vaulted ceiling that can be used for a large bedroom or a recreational room. A great home that is convenient to all major roads and downtown.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121962

Property Id 121962



(RLNE5589029)