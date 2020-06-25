All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 109 Carraway Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
109 Carraway Lane
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

109 Carraway Lane

109 Carraway Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

109 Carraway Lane, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
hot tub
Carraway Lane - Property Id: 121962

A large townhouse with three floors plus a basement with a small outdoor back lounge area. Walking distance to downtown, Spa Creek the Navy Stadium, and all of West Street. A great home for a family as it is adjacent to Maryland Hall, Parks, and outdoor playing fields. Private parking for two cars. Upgraded kitchen, hardwoods on the first floor and three full baths. The third floor features a large room with a vaulted ceiling that can be used for a large bedroom or a recreational room. A great home that is convenient to all major roads and downtown.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121962
Property Id 121962

(RLNE5589029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Carraway Lane have any available units?
109 Carraway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
What amenities does 109 Carraway Lane have?
Some of 109 Carraway Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Carraway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
109 Carraway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Carraway Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Carraway Lane is pet friendly.
Does 109 Carraway Lane offer parking?
Yes, 109 Carraway Lane offers parking.
Does 109 Carraway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Carraway Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Carraway Lane have a pool?
No, 109 Carraway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 109 Carraway Lane have accessible units?
No, 109 Carraway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Carraway Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Carraway Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Carraway Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Carraway Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Woods
114 Hearne Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St
Annapolis, MD 21401
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr
Annapolis, MD 21401
Maris
2445 Holly Ave
Annapolis, MD 21401
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd
Annapolis, MD 21401
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnapolis Apartments with Gym
Annapolis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College