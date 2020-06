Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace ice maker microwave oven

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wonderful Rental in Annapolis! Available 8/20/19! Beautifully kept home with hardwoods, fresh paint and Fantastic Kitchen with Gas Cooking, Fireplace and room for Dining Table. Bedrooms are all large. Master w/a Super Bath and basement is just perfect with a full bath. Private yard all fenced with Deck. Close to downtown!