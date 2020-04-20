17409 MADRILLON WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Better Than New, More Features Than A Model!!! Not a penny spared in updates in the largest model in Summerwood! 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms with over 5,000 finished square feet of magazine worthy quality finishes. On the exterior you will notice the professionally landscaped yard, the brick front, rear patio and yard. As you walk through the front door you are met with the sprawling two story foyer, with a magnificent chandelier, leading to the staircase. The main level also boasts of a separate formal dining room, formal living room, main level bedroom, half bath, great room, and most importantly a huge gourmet chef's kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking back patio, as well as an island. Granite countertops, with cherrywood upgraded cabinets, gas range, wall oven butlers pantry and huge walk-in pantry. There is also a mud/laundry room off of the spacious 2 car garage. On the upper level there is a stunning Master Bedroom with sitting area as well as 2 large walk-in closets and en-suite that is right out of a spa! In addition there are 4 generously sized bedrooms and 3 full baths. The lower level has been completely finished with a large family room and entertainment room, full bath and shelved storage unit! This home has it all, the list goes on, come see this one for yourself!!!