255 Boylston St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:30 AM

255 Boylston St

255 Boylston Street · No Longer Available
Location

255 Boylston Street, Watertown Town, MA 02472
East Watertown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Get ready for a pretty much perfect apartment -- recently gut renovated. Now has 2 full baths with glorious master suite with 2 walk in closets. Recessed lighting, high end stainless steel appliances, granite counters, 2 porches, yard, garage spot + additional outdoor parking spot, central AC, tons of storage in the basement + lots of closet space in unit. It's even deleaded! On top 2 floors of 2 family home steps from Mt Auburn St which has very frequent bus service to Harvard or Watertown Sq. Walking distance to Watertown Sq for tons of shops and restaurants + the express bus to downtown Boston. Very quick to Harvard Sq by bus. This is simply a fantastic apartment. You will not find better.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Boylston St have any available units?
255 Boylston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watertown Town, MA.
What amenities does 255 Boylston St have?
Some of 255 Boylston St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Boylston St currently offering any rent specials?
255 Boylston St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Boylston St pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 Boylston St is pet friendly.
Does 255 Boylston St offer parking?
Yes, 255 Boylston St does offer parking.
Does 255 Boylston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Boylston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Boylston St have a pool?
No, 255 Boylston St does not have a pool.
Does 255 Boylston St have accessible units?
No, 255 Boylston St does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Boylston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 Boylston St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Boylston St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 255 Boylston St has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

