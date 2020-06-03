255 Boylston St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

Get ready for a pretty much perfect apartment -- recently gut renovated. Now has 2 full baths with glorious master suite with 2 walk in closets. Recessed lighting, high end stainless steel appliances, granite counters, 2 porches, yard, garage spot + additional outdoor parking spot, central AC, tons of storage in the basement + lots of closet space in unit. It's even deleaded! On top 2 floors of 2 family home steps from Mt Auburn St which has very frequent bus service to Harvard or Watertown Sq. Walking distance to Watertown Sq for tons of shops and restaurants + the express bus to downtown Boston. Very quick to Harvard Sq by bus. This is simply a fantastic apartment. You will not find better. (Reference #176149)