Watertown Town, MA
24 Perry Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:48 PM

24 Perry Street

24 Perry St · (978) 369-5775
Location

24 Perry St, Watertown Town, MA 02472
Waverley Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 24 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing renovation! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit located on the second floor of a wonderful 2 family home in Watertown. Modern updates include a gorgeous kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Open concept living room/dining room, energy efficient windows, beautiful hardwood and tiled floors, walk-in-closet, central ac & heat. Washer/dryer and private storage available in basement. Great patio and back yard for entertaining guests or just relaxing. Lead paint certificate on file. Close to major roads, highways, bus routes and the Waverley Commuter Rail Station. Parking for 2-3 cars depending on size. No pets, no smokers. Can also be rented for short term or furnished for additional fees/monthly rent. Pictures may be of a similar unit in the same building. Available 7/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Perry Street have any available units?
24 Perry Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Perry Street have?
Some of 24 Perry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
24 Perry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Perry Street pet-friendly?
No, 24 Perry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 24 Perry Street offer parking?
Yes, 24 Perry Street does offer parking.
Does 24 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Perry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 24 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 24 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 24 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Perry Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Perry Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 Perry Street has units with air conditioning.
