24 Perry Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Amazing renovation! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit located on the second floor of a wonderful 2 family home in Watertown. Modern updates include a gorgeous kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Open concept living room/dining room, energy efficient windows, beautiful hardwood and tiled floors, walk-in-closet, central ac & heat. Washer/dryer and private storage available in basement. Great patio and back yard for entertaining guests or just relaxing. Lead paint certificate on file. Close to major roads, highways, bus routes and the Waverley Commuter Rail Station. Parking for 2-3 cars depending on size. No pets, no smokers. Can also be rented for short term or furnished for additional fees/monthly rent. Pictures may be of a similar unit in the same building. Available 7/1/2020.