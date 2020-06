155 Galen St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

COMMUTERS DREAM! AWESOME 3 BED 2 BATH ON TOP FLOOR OF A COMMERCIAL BUILDING. JUST FULLY RENOVATE THIS UNIT OFFERS 1600 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE, GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS, BRAND NEW KITCHEN WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, CENTRAL HEAT & AIR CONDITIONING, TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT, PARKING FOR 2 TO 3 CARS, AND MUCH MORE!! LOCATED IN WATERTOWN AT THE NEWTON CORNER LINE, THIS UNIT IS IN WALKING DISTANCE TO WATERTOWN SQUARE WITH THE MBTA BUS SERVICE TO DOWNTOWN BOSTON, CENTRAL SQUARE, HARVARD SQUARE CAMBRIDGE, ALLSTON-BRIGHTON & DOWNTOWN WALTHAM. MOMENTS TO THE MASS PIKE, RESTAURANTS, AND SHOPPING. PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY NOT TO BE MISSED!!



Terms: One year lease