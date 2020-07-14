All apartments in Watertown Town
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:47 AM

141 Coolidge Ave.

141 Coolidge Avenue · (617) 975-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

141 Coolidge Avenue, Watertown Town, MA 02472
East Watertown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This is a luxury style apartment managed professionally by an on-site management company. The unit has a large layout with high ceilings, and lots of natural light throughout the apartment. The amenities include built-in wall air conditioning units, private storage unit, outdoor pool, common room, one parking space included in rent, as well as heat and hot water. The kitchen is also recently renovated with updated appliances, ready to be used. The location of the property is very convenient, providing easy access to public transportation (Bus 70A and Arsenal shuttle to Harvard Square). It's also within close distance to major highways, such as Mass Pike/93/128/95. Contact us to view the place! The apartment is being painted right now. Uptown Realty 1140 Commonwealth Ave Allston, MA 02134 617-975-3100

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Coolidge Ave. have any available units?
141 Coolidge Ave. has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 141 Coolidge Ave. have?
Some of 141 Coolidge Ave.'s amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Coolidge Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
141 Coolidge Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Coolidge Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 141 Coolidge Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 141 Coolidge Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 141 Coolidge Ave. offers parking.
Does 141 Coolidge Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Coolidge Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Coolidge Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 141 Coolidge Ave. has a pool.
Does 141 Coolidge Ave. have accessible units?
No, 141 Coolidge Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Coolidge Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Coolidge Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Coolidge Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 141 Coolidge Ave. has units with air conditioning.
