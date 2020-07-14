141 Coolidge Ave.

Amenities

parking recently renovated pool air conditioning some paid utils

This is a luxury style apartment managed professionally by an on-site management company. The unit has a large layout with high ceilings, and lots of natural light throughout the apartment. The amenities include built-in wall air conditioning units, private storage unit, outdoor pool, common room, one parking space included in rent, as well as heat and hot water. The kitchen is also recently renovated with updated appliances, ready to be used. The location of the property is very convenient, providing easy access to public transportation (Bus 70A and Arsenal shuttle to Harvard Square). It's also within close distance to major highways, such as Mass Pike/93/128/95. Contact us to view the place! The apartment is being painted right now. Uptown Realty 1140 Commonwealth Ave Allston, MA 02134 617-975-3100



Terms: One year lease