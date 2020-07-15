All apartments in Watertown Town
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

119 Boyd

119 Boyd Street · No Longer Available
Location

119 Boyd Street, Watertown Town, MA 02472
Newton Corner

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2017 complete gut rehab 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms on first floor of 2 family house. All modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Double pane windows, hardwood floors , laundry, gas heating system and central AC. Open covered front porch overlooks Pond Street park. Parking is available off street for 2 cars, near Express bus to downtown Boston and 57 bus to Kenmore Square. Near Watertown Square and Cambridge buses. Gas heat and hot water. Pets and smoking not permitted does not include utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Boyd have any available units?
119 Boyd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watertown Town, MA.
What amenities does 119 Boyd have?
Some of 119 Boyd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Boyd currently offering any rent specials?
119 Boyd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Boyd pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Boyd is pet friendly.
Does 119 Boyd offer parking?
Yes, 119 Boyd offers parking.
Does 119 Boyd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Boyd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Boyd have a pool?
No, 119 Boyd does not have a pool.
Does 119 Boyd have accessible units?
No, 119 Boyd does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Boyd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Boyd has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Boyd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 119 Boyd has units with air conditioning.
