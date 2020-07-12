/
west end
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
151 Apartments for rent in West End, Waltham, MA
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
41 Units Available
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,431
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,081
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,848
1702 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with bay windows, garden bathtubs and private patios. Community features include a resort-style swimming pool and business center. Easy access to I-95. Near Prospect Hill Park.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
60 Nathan Rd.
60 Nathan Road, Waltham, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,775
9999 sqft
Cheap renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom unit located in Waltham,MA.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1182 MAIN STREET
1182 Main Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2154 sqft
Duplex style 2 bedroom apartment in the desirable Waltham community- located just a short distance away from MBTA express bus stop(s), restaurants, shops, major highway access, and more! Both bedrooms are similar in size- large kitchen that fits a
Results within 1 mile of West End
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
38 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1350 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
30 Units Available
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,205
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1094 sqft
Beautiful community located on the Waltham Common, just a short walk from shopping and dining. Luxury apartments offer garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony. Community has parking, 24-hour maintenance and BBQ area.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
7 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
12 Units Available
Watch Factory Lofts
185 Crescent St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$1,965
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1006 sqft
Must-see luxury apartments at the original home of the Waltham Watch Factory! With historic character and modern finishes this new development has apartment homes of exceptional quality and attention to detail.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
55 Columbus Ave # 2
55 Columbus Avenue, Waltham, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
2200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Brand New Luxury Renovation. Two floors of living space. Two Large Bedrooms, living room, pantry, kitchen and new tile bathroom on main floor. Two more large bedrooms and a third medium sized bedroom on top floor.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
146 Adams
146 Adams Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
57 Fiske St.
57 Fiske Avenue, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Unit:1 located on first floor. Absolutely gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Waltham. You don't get quality like this very often. This luxury 2 bedroom has hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
399 north Ave.
399 North Avenue, Middlesex County, MA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3950 sqft
This large colonial offers tons of space for everyone. Huge back yard with a tree house and play set.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
84 Prospect St.
84 Prospect Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1900 sqft
Handy, convenient location. Easy walk to shopping,transportation and restaurants. Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
101 Lincoln St.
101 Lincoln Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
885 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
40 Brown St.
40 Brown Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Available June 3rd, 2020. This first floor apartment offers a large living room, laundry (no coins!) and extra storage space in basement. Apartment has two off-street parking space plus all-day on-street parking less than a block away.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
77 Ash Street
77 Ash Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
600 sqft
Modern and Updated 2 bedroom unit located in a meticulously-maintained building, just steps to popular Moody Street and near Newton line.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
16 WINTER STREET
16 Winter Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1060 sqft
GORGEOUS! IMMACULATE! One of the BIGGER units at much desired Totten Pond Village. You won't find a BETTER, more UPDATED or BRIGHTER home here. RARELY available CORNER UNIT! Sparkling, RENOVATED, sun-filled unit a community of mainly owner-occupants.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
275 Crescent Street
275 Crescent Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 275 Crescent Street in Waltham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
41 Walnut Street
41 Walnut Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
788 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 41 Walnut Street in Waltham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
40 Bacon St
40 Bacon Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
832 sqft
Welcome to 40 Bacon Street! This 3 floor condo is located in a 4 unit complex, close to shops on Main St and Moody St. With hardwood floors throughout, this condo consists of 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
43 Rich Street
43 Rich Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 43 Rich Street in Waltham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
32 Wellington St. 2
32 Wellington Street, Waltham, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 4 bedroom 1 bathroom Waltham condo for rent - Property Id: 317586 Available September 1, 2020. 12month only. Oversized second floor 4 bedroom apartment in the prime Banks Square location, Off of Main St. close to Moody St.
Results within 5 miles of West End
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
13 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,340
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
41 Units Available
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
33 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,073
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,828
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
