Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

85 Brown St.

85 Brown Street · No Longer Available
Location

85 Brown Street, Waltham, MA 02453
South Side

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Brown St. have any available units?
85 Brown St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waltham, MA.
Is 85 Brown St. currently offering any rent specials?
85 Brown St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Brown St. pet-friendly?
No, 85 Brown St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waltham.
Does 85 Brown St. offer parking?
Yes, 85 Brown St. does offer parking.
Does 85 Brown St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Brown St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Brown St. have a pool?
No, 85 Brown St. does not have a pool.
Does 85 Brown St. have accessible units?
No, 85 Brown St. does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Brown St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Brown St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Brown St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Brown St. does not have units with air conditioning.
