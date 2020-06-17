Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Waltham
Find more places like 85 Brown St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Waltham, MA
/
85 Brown St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
85 Brown St.
85 Brown Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waltham
See all
South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
85 Brown Street, Waltham, MA 02453
South Side
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 85 Brown St. have any available units?
85 Brown St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waltham, MA
.
Is 85 Brown St. currently offering any rent specials?
85 Brown St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Brown St. pet-friendly?
No, 85 Brown St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waltham
.
Does 85 Brown St. offer parking?
Yes, 85 Brown St. does offer parking.
Does 85 Brown St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Brown St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Brown St. have a pool?
No, 85 Brown St. does not have a pool.
Does 85 Brown St. have accessible units?
No, 85 Brown St. does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Brown St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Brown St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Brown St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Brown St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street
Waltham, MA 02453
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr
Waltham, MA 01730
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St
Waltham, MA 02451
Village at Taylor Pond
59 Middlesex Tpke
Waltham, MA 01730
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St.
Waltham, MA 02453
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd
Waltham, MA 01760
Currents on the Charles
36 River St
Waltham, MA 02453
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave
Waltham, MA 02453
Similar Pages
Waltham 1 Bedrooms
Waltham 2 Bedrooms
Waltham Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Waltham Pet Friendly Places
Waltham Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MA
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Weymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NH
Newton, MA
Revere, MA
Marlborough, MA
Haverhill, MA
Arlington, MA
Brockton, MA
Woburn, MA
Fall River, MA
Watertown Town, MA
Warwick, RI
Nearby Neighborhoods
South Side
North Waltham
Piety Corner
Bleachery
Chemistry
Apartments Near Colleges
Brandeis University
Rhode Island College
Providence College
Becker College
Hult International Business School