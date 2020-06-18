All apartments in Waltham
Find more places like 70 Hope Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waltham, MA
/
70 Hope Ave.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:00 PM

70 Hope Ave.

70 Hope Avenue · (857) 383-8395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waltham
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

70 Hope Avenue, Waltham, MA 02453
Bank Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
garage
internet access
lobby
media room
This modern luxurious 1 bedroom apartment residence features wall-to-wall carpet, large windows, central air conditioning and heat, in-unit laundry, dishwasher & disposal, 9 foot ceilings, and spacious walk-in closet. This incredible luxury building is located in close proximity to Main st. and Moody St. in Waltham. This building features beautiful lobby with fireplace, a club room with billiards and poker table, concierge, fitness center, available garage parking, and residents movie theater. This building is cat and dog friendly (certain restrictions and pet fees apply). Come see this NO FEE residence today! *Please call for exact pricing, availability, and move-in specials. Pictures are of a model unit.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Hope Ave. have any available units?
70 Hope Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waltham, MA.
What amenities does 70 Hope Ave. have?
Some of 70 Hope Ave.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Hope Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
70 Hope Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Hope Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 Hope Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 70 Hope Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 70 Hope Ave. does offer parking.
Does 70 Hope Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Hope Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Hope Ave. have a pool?
No, 70 Hope Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 70 Hope Ave. have accessible units?
No, 70 Hope Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Hope Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Hope Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Hope Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 70 Hope Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 70 Hope Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln
Waltham, MA 02452
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr
Waltham, MA 01730
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St
Waltham, MA 02451
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St
Waltham, MA 02451
Village at Taylor Pond
59 Middlesex Tpke
Waltham, MA 01730
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd
Waltham, MA 01760
Currents on the Charles
36 River St
Waltham, MA 02453
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave
Waltham, MA 02453

Similar Pages

Waltham 1 BedroomsWaltham 2 Bedrooms
Waltham Apartments with Washer-DryerWaltham Pet Friendly Places
Waltham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideNorth Waltham
Piety CornerBleachery
Chemistry

Apartments Near Colleges

Brandeis UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity