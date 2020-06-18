70 Hope Ave.

Amenities

This modern luxurious 1 bedroom apartment residence features wall-to-wall carpet, large windows, central air conditioning and heat, in-unit laundry, dishwasher & disposal, 9 foot ceilings, and spacious walk-in closet. This incredible luxury building is located in close proximity to Main st. and Moody St. in Waltham. This building features beautiful lobby with fireplace, a club room with billiards and poker table, concierge, fitness center, available garage parking, and residents movie theater. This building is cat and dog friendly (certain restrictions and pet fees apply). Come see this NO FEE residence today! *Please call for exact pricing, availability, and move-in specials. Pictures are of a model unit.



Terms: One year lease