70 Brian Dr.
Stoughton, MA
70 Brian Dr.
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:12 PM

70 Brian Dr.

70 Brian Drive · (781) 901-0155
Location

70 Brian Drive, Stoughton, MA 02072

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Available Now! Beautiful condo in a private complex. Knollsbrook condominium complex offers tons of amenities; 3 outdoor pools, 1 indoor pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts, a clubhouse and more. This unit for rent is located on the perimeter of the complex offering the most privacy. This rental has it all; 1250 square feet, enclosed porch, central air, w/d in unit. reserved resident and guest parking. Commuter rail and highway are close by. This unit will not last!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 70 Brian Dr. have any available units?
70 Brian Dr. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 70 Brian Dr. have?
Some of 70 Brian Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Brian Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
70 Brian Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Brian Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 70 Brian Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stoughton.
Does 70 Brian Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 70 Brian Dr. does offer parking.
Does 70 Brian Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Brian Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Brian Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 70 Brian Dr. has a pool.
Does 70 Brian Dr. have accessible units?
No, 70 Brian Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Brian Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Brian Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Brian Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 70 Brian Dr. has units with air conditioning.

