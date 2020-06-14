/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
106 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stoughton, MA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
878 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
8 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
731 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,757
793 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
North Randolph
4 Units Available
North Stoughton Village
27 Page Ter, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
650 sqft
Ideally located, this community offers thoughtfully designed one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom homes.
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
199 Pleasant St 3
199 Pleasant Street, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Spacious, well-maintained apartment near downtown - Property Id: 131759 Spacious well maintained one room apt. in Stoughton. New floors, freshly painted, Move-in ready. Off-street parking available.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
28 Faxon St.
28 Faxon Street, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Stoughton
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
North Randolph
11 Units Available
Rosemont Square Apartments
2 Chestnut W, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,751
692 sqft
Luxury community has units with W/D hookup, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents can also enjoy communal pool, BBQ grill, gym. The community is situated just 15 miles south of Boston and steps from shopping and dining.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 09:16pm
Brockton Heights
1 Unit Available
685 Oak St.
685 Oak Street, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
856 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
57 Will Dr
57 Will Drive, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
756 sqft
Fully renovated, second level condo located in the desirable Canton Village. Spacious Master bedroom with generous walk in closet. Complex offers laundry in the lower level, large swimming pool, picnic and barbeque grills.
Results within 5 miles of Stoughton
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Randolph
9 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
884 sqft
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
12 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
828 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Norwood Centre
9 Units Available
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
865 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
903 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
South Norwood
21 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
807 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
817 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Mansfield Meadows
9 Bonney Ln, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
650 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a clubhouse, gym and pool on site. Units have stainless steel appliances and have been recently renovated. The shopping and dining along Route 106 are just seconds away.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
Brockton Heights
4 Units Available
Westside Colonial
10 Westland St, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
637 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westside Colonial in Brockton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
North Randolph
5 Units Available
Blue Hills Village
735 Randolph St, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
680 sqft
Blue Hills Village is a high quality community of thoughtfully designed one & two bedroom apartments along with a selection of three bedroom townhouses.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Woodfield Commons
1 Arboretum Way, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
667 sqft
Woodfield Commons in Canton offers a lifestyle convenient to the cultural and entertainment offerings as well as the attractive amenities and appeal of living in a suburban town.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Clifton Heights
1 Unit Available
87 West Chestnut Street
87 W Chestnut St, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Cute 1 Bedroom Available Now - Property Id: 300637 87 W Chestnut Street, 2nd floor 1 Bedroom 3 Room Apartment $1200 includes Hot Water Tenant to pay Electric (heat) Hardwood floors New Fridge First, Last and 1/2 month brokers fee Available now No
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
120 University Ave
120 University Avenue, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
962 sqft
Newly Built TOP FLOOR Condo for rent with GARAGE PARKING! 1 Bedroom unit with extra bonus room that can be used as a guest room, dining room, office, or second family room.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
130 University Unit 1112
130 University Ave, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1021 sqft
** Best priced rental unit in Westwood Place ** Beautiful ** Brand New, Quality built, custom condo, with features & upgrades, offers immediate occupancy- Be the first one in - Take a tour of the beautiful, spacious, enjoyable home offering,
Results within 10 miles of Stoughton
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
South Weymouth
11 Units Available
Weymouth Commons
80 Donald St, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
695 sqft
These five properties have options ranging from studio apartments to 4-bedroom units. Locations in beautiful Weymouth provide easy access to Great Esker Park, Web Memorial and Grape Island.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
North Quincy
10 Units Available
Quincy Commons
1 Canton Rd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,884
659 sqft
Great Quincy location next to the North Quincy MBTA Red Line station. Close to beautiful Quincy Shore Drive restaurants and shops. Peaceful community with lush courtyard and landscaping. Heat and hot water included.
Similar Pages
Stoughton 1 BedroomsStoughton 2 BedroomsStoughton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStoughton Accessible ApartmentsStoughton Apartments with Balcony
Stoughton Apartments with GarageStoughton Apartments with GymStoughton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStoughton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsStoughton Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MA