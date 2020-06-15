All apartments in Salem
Last updated June 10 2020

70 Salem

70 Salem Street · (978) 836-6562
Location

70 Salem Street, Salem, MA 01970
South Salem

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

PLEASE EMAIL ALL INQUIRES INCLUDING SHOWING REQUESTS TO LISTING AGENT - AVAILABLE 7/1 - Renovated apartment steps from downtown Salem. This two bedroom, 1 bathroom plus office apartment features hardwood floors, built ins, fully renovated kitchen and bathroom with granite counters. Extra separate storage in the basement. There is also a washer & dryer hook up for those who have their own appliances. This apartment is a short distance from Salem State, Downtown Salem, Pickering Wharf, bus and train routes. parking is on street only. This is the apartment you've been looking for! One cat allowed. No dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Salem have any available units?
70 Salem has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salem, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Salem have?
Some of 70 Salem's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Salem currently offering any rent specials?
70 Salem isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Salem pet-friendly?
No, 70 Salem is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 70 Salem offer parking?
Yes, 70 Salem does offer parking.
Does 70 Salem have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Salem does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Salem have a pool?
No, 70 Salem does not have a pool.
Does 70 Salem have accessible units?
No, 70 Salem does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Salem have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Salem has units with dishwashers.
