PLEASE EMAIL ALL INQUIRES INCLUDING SHOWING REQUESTS TO LISTING AGENT - AVAILABLE 7/1 - Renovated apartment steps from downtown Salem. This two bedroom, 1 bathroom plus office apartment features hardwood floors, built ins, fully renovated kitchen and bathroom with granite counters. Extra separate storage in the basement. There is also a washer & dryer hook up for those who have their own appliances. This apartment is a short distance from Salem State, Downtown Salem, Pickering Wharf, bus and train routes. parking is on street only. This is the apartment you've been looking for! One cat allowed. No dogs.