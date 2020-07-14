Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal package receiving

Hawthorne Commons is located in the much desired, historical city of Salem, Massachusetts. At Hawthorne Commons, you are surrounded by that history, as well as a seaport ambience, while enjoying the convenience and comfort of luxury apartment living. Located just 17 miles from downtown Boston, we are just minutes from I-95/Rte. 128, commuter rails, and Logan Airport. The city has plenty to keep you busy. Enjoy local upscale shopping (including the nearby North Shore Mall), fine restaurants, or have fun discovering the historical hauntings of the city. Nearby Salem Willows Park, the Peabody Essex Musuem, Salem Commons Park, and the Salem Witch Musuem are just some of many other local attractions. Hawthorne Commons is also a short drive to the beautiful rocky beaches of Massachusetts' North Shore. Please come visit and see all that Hawthorne Commons has to offer.Apartments in Salem MA 01970Salem, Massachusetts is a city that was founded in 1626. The city has a long history and many draws that are interesting to both residents and tourists alike.A Diverse PlaceSalem is a diverse area and is filled with many neighborhoods. The downtown area does not disappoint either. Residents who are new to the area are sure to find somewhere they fit in perfectly. The neighborhoods are filled with many types of homes and apartments for rent. There are many apartments in Salem MA 01970 as well. With the wide variety of neighborhoods and homes available, there is sure to be something for everyone.Out And AboutSalem is a bustling city. The downtown area is where most of the people spend their time. Transportation to and from the downtown area is easy as this city caters to pedestrians. There is public transportation all over and many people like to walk. For those who choose to drive, there are many major highways nearby that connect Salem to other cities and states nearby. There are also two airports within a 20 mile radius. The Arts and Other CultureThe city of Salem is filled with culture and the arts. There is even a council that has been set up to make sure the arts, sciences and humanities in the area keep flourishing. There are many museums and art galleries that are open to the public. The historic Salem Witch trials of 1692 draw a large amount of tourism to the area. They are intriguing to history lovers to this day.Outdoor ActivitiesThe Salem area is located on Massachusetts Bay. This is a great area for boaters, water lovers and beach goers. This is a popular destination in the summer months as the weather gets warmer. July tends to be the warmest month with temperatures reaching above the 80 degree mark. The downtown area also has many outdoor eateries and parks for anyone looking to enjoy some time outside. Residents and VisitorsThe Salem area is a large tourist spot for many reasons. The outdoor culture, as well as the draw of the historic Witch Trials, has people from all over the world making trips to the city each year. While there may be many visitors to the city, the permanent residents enjoy living in this area. There is so much to do and so much to see that residents are proud to call Salem their home.