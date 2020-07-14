All apartments in Salem
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:14 AM

Hawthorne Commons

205 Highland Ave · (978) 597-7025
Location

205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970
South Salem

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8105 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 1205 · Avail. now

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit 5104 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9208 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 6101 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 5207 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorne Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Hawthorne Commons is located in the much desired, historical city of Salem, Massachusetts. At Hawthorne Commons, you are surrounded by that history, as well as a seaport ambience, while enjoying the convenience and comfort of luxury apartment living. Located just 17 miles from downtown Boston, we are just minutes from I-95/Rte. 128, commuter rails, and Logan Airport. The city has plenty to keep you busy. Enjoy local upscale shopping (including the nearby North Shore Mall), fine restaurants, or have fun discovering the historical hauntings of the city. Nearby Salem Willows Park, the Peabody Essex Musuem, Salem Commons Park, and the Salem Witch Musuem are just some of many other local attractions. Hawthorne Commons is also a short drive to the beautiful rocky beaches of Massachusetts' North Shore. Please come visit and see all that Hawthorne Commons has to offer.Apartments in Salem MA 01970Salem, Massachusetts is a city that was founded in 1626. The city has a long history and many draws that are interesting to both residents and tourists alike.A Diverse PlaceSalem is a diverse area and is filled with many neighborhoods. The downtown area does not disappoint either. Residents who are new to the area are sure to find somewhere they fit in perfectly. The neighborhoods are filled with many types of homes and apartments for rent. There are many apartments in Salem MA 01970 as well. With the wide variety of neighborhoods and homes available, there is sure to be something for everyone.Out And AboutSalem is a bustling city. The downtown area is where most of the people spend their time. Transportation to and from the downtown area is easy as this city caters to pedestrians. There is public transportation all over and many people like to walk. For those who choose to drive, there are many major highways nearby that connect Salem to other cities and states nearby. There are also two airports within a 20 mile radius. The Arts and Other CultureThe city of Salem is filled with culture and the arts. There is even a council that has been set up to make sure the arts, sciences and humanities in the area keep flourishing. There are many museums and art galleries that are open to the public. The historic Salem Witch trials of 1692 draw a large amount of tourism to the area. They are intriguing to history lovers to this day.Outdoor ActivitiesThe Salem area is located on Massachusetts Bay. This is a great area for boaters, water lovers and beach goers. This is a popular destination in the summer months as the weather gets warmer. July tends to be the warmest month with temperatures reaching above the 80 degree mark. The downtown area also has many outdoor eateries and parks for anyone looking to enjoy some time outside. Residents and VisitorsThe Salem area is a large tourist spot for many reasons. The outdoor culture, as well as the draw of the historic Witch Trials, has people from all over the world making trips to the city each year. While there may be many visitors to the city, the permanent residents enjoy living in this area. There is so much to do and so much to see that residents are proud to call Salem their home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Deposit: Based on credit: $500 to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions include Rottweiler, Doberman, Pitbull, Dalmatian, Akita and Chow

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hawthorne Commons have any available units?
Hawthorne Commons has 12 units available starting at $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salem, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does Hawthorne Commons have?
Some of Hawthorne Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hawthorne Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne Commons is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne Commons offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorne Commons offers parking.
Does Hawthorne Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hawthorne Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne Commons have a pool?
Yes, Hawthorne Commons has a pool.
Does Hawthorne Commons have accessible units?
Yes, Hawthorne Commons has accessible units.
Does Hawthorne Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hawthorne Commons has units with dishwashers.
