south salem
146 Apartments for rent in South Salem, Salem, MA
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
12 Units Available
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12 Holly Street
12 Holly Street, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Apartment for rent in Salem Massachusetts for $1600 a month first last and security deposit are required to move in .
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3 Preston Rd
3 Preston Road, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3029 sqft
Beautifully updated and spacious 3 bedroom apartment in Salem. 2nd floor of owner occupied two-family with washer and dryer in the unit and separate driveway with 2 off street parking spaces. Available for September 1st move in.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8 Hancock St
8 Hancock Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1278 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom apartment in Salem. Bright and spacious second floor unit, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
18 Butler St
18 Butler Street, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
860 sqft
Gorgeous totally renovated 2nd floor unit in a 2 family.. 5 rooms,2 bedrooms,1 bathroom,living room,formal dining room,new cabinet kitchen with stainless steal appliances and granite counter top.New bathroom.Shining hardwood floors through out.
Results within 1 mile of South Salem
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
5 Units Available
Vantage Pointe Apartments
100 Vantage Ter, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1300 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex minutes from the beach. Community amenities include swimming pool, garden and tennis court. Walking distance from Swampscott MBTA station. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Bell at Salem Station
190 Bridge St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1285 sqft
Downtown and the train station are within walking distance. Close to I-95 for easy freeway access. Open-plan 1-2 bedroom houses and apartments in complex with gym, pool and conference center.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,062
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,923
1461 sqft
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
46 Herschel Street 1
46 Herschel St, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Unit 1 Available 07/15/20 Large first floor 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 311012 First floor, 2 bedrooms in an owner-occupied 2 family. Washer/dryer, hardwood floors. Eat-in-kitchen. Street parking only.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
474 Chatham Street 3
474 Chatham Street, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2 Bedroom Section 8 ready! - Property Id: 311004 Sunny, De-leaded 2 bedroom third-floor apartment, offering off-street parking, Laundry Hook-ups, and hardwood floors. Available for July 1 move in. Tenant pays gas heat and electricity.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
15 Lynde St
15 Lynde Street, Salem, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*PLEASE EMAIL THE LIST AGENT FOR ALL SHOWING REQUESTS* - AVAILABLE NOW - LOCATION & VALUE - Third floor condo apartment in Downtown Salem This spacious apartment features hardwood floors, tall ceilings and period detail throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
100 Tremont
100 Tremont St, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
* EMAIL LIST AGENT FOR ALL SHOWING REQUESTS* AVAIL 9/1 - LOCATION & VALUE: This updated 2 bed, 1 bath checks all the boxes! Located on the 2nd floor of a two unit building, this apartment features a modern kitchen with center island.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
19 Mall
19 Mall Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
550 sqft
*PLEASE EMAIL ALL SHOWING REQUESTS TO LISTING AGENT* AVAILABLE NOW - 1 bedroom condo apartment located in DOWNTOWN SALEM. This cozy unit is ideal for one person or a couple. Washer & Dryer is located IN-UNIT.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
40 County St
40 County Street, Peabody, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Fabulous owner occupied 2 family.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
240 WASHINGTON
240 Washington Street, Peabody, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
833 sqft
START PACKING AND GET READY TO COME HOME-JUST IN TIME FOR THE SUMMER TIME.. GREAT LAYOUT WITH EAT IN KITCHEN-AMPLE CABINETS AND COUNTER SPACE. FULLY APPLIANCED. ELECTRIC STOVE FOR COOKING. BATHROOM HAS SPACIOUS SHOWER. DEN SIZE L.R. MASTER BR.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
70-92 Boston St - 203
70-92 Boston Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1022 sqft
Amenities • Free Fitness Center • Community Room • Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park (Additional fees may apply) • Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants • Electronic Access Card Reader (FOB System) • CCTV Security System at
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
76 Lafayette St.
76 Lafayette Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1026 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Norman Street Unit #306
10 Norman St, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
10 Norman Street Unit #306 Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom Condo Available in the heart of Downtown Salem - Walk to Everything, heat and hot water included - Use an elevator to get to your spacious 3rd floor corner unit.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
282 Derby St.
282 Derby Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
700 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
48 St. Peter St
48 Saint Peter St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1013 sqft
Renovated building in 2018 next to the historic Old Salem Jail. The building is comprised of 14 luxury apartments. All units include A/C, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Elevator in building.
Results within 5 miles of South Salem
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
eaves Peabody
51 Keyes Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
998 sqft
North Shore apartments with easy access to I-95, US 1 and Hwy 128. Walking distance to Liberty Tree Mall. Pet-friendly community offers pool and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Endicott Green
180 Newbury St, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1169 sqft
You will find the ultimate in apartment home living in Endicott Green apartment homes.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
37 Units Available
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Beverly Commons
0 Beverly Commons Dr, Beverly, MA
Studio
$1,480
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
966 sqft
Amazing location on Boston's North Shore with easy access to the MBTA Commuter Rail's North Beverly Stop. Tranquil community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Traditional apartments with newly remodeled kitchens and baths.
