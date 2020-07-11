Apartment List
68 Apartments for rent in Salem, MA with washer-dryer

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
10 Units Available
South Salem
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Downtown Salem
Bell at Salem Station
190 Bridge St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1285 sqft
Downtown and the train station are within walking distance. Close to I-95 for easy freeway access. Open-plan 1-2 bedroom houses and apartments in complex with gym, pool and conference center.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Salem
3 Preston Rd
3 Preston Road, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3029 sqft
Beautifully updated and spacious 3 bedroom apartment in Salem. 2nd floor of owner occupied two-family with washer and dryer in the unit and separate driveway with 2 off street parking spaces. Available for September 1st move in.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Salem Neck
19 Mall
19 Mall Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
550 sqft
*PLEASE EMAIL ALL SHOWING REQUESTS TO LISTING AGENT* AVAILABLE NOW - 1 bedroom condo apartment located in DOWNTOWN SALEM. This cozy unit is ideal for one person or a couple. Washer & Dryer is located IN-UNIT.

Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
North Salem
70-92 Boston St - 203
70-92 Boston Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1022 sqft
Amenities • Free Fitness Center • Community Room • Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park (Additional fees may apply) • Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants • Electronic Access Card Reader (FOB System) • CCTV Security System at

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Salem
10 Norman Street Unit #306
10 Norman St, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
10 Norman Street Unit #306 Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom Condo Available in the heart of Downtown Salem - Walk to Everything, heat and hot water included - Use an elevator to get to your spacious 3rd floor corner unit.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Salem Neck
48 St. Peter St
48 Saint Peter St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1013 sqft
Renovated building in 2018 next to the historic Old Salem Jail. The building is comprised of 14 luxury apartments. All units include A/C, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Elevator in building.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,992
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,923
1461 sqft
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
4 Units Available
Vantage Pointe Apartments
100 Vantage Ter, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
1300 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex minutes from the beach. Community amenities include swimming pool, garden and tennis court. Walking distance from Swampscott MBTA station. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastern Avenue
46 Herschel Street 1
46 Herschel St, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Unit 1 Available 07/15/20 Large first floor 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 311012 First floor, 2 bedrooms in an owner-occupied 2 family. Washer/dryer, hardwood floors. Eat-in-kitchen. Street parking only.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
130 Cabot St
130 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Welcome to 130 Cabot st! Located in the heart of downtown Beverly. SS Appliances, Granite countertops, hardwoods throughout, large floor to ceiling windows, central AC, and in unit front loading full size washer and dryer.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Peabody
40 County St
40 County Street, Peabody, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Fabulous owner occupied 2 family.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Peabody
240 WASHINGTON
240 Washington Street, Peabody, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
833 sqft
START PACKING AND GET READY TO COME HOME-JUST IN TIME FOR THE SUMMER TIME.. GREAT LAYOUT WITH EAT IN KITCHEN-AMPLE CABINETS AND COUNTER SPACE. FULLY APPLIANCED. ELECTRIC STOVE FOR COOKING. BATHROOM HAS SPACIOUS SHOWER. DEN SIZE L.R. MASTER BR.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
13 School Street
13 School Street, Beverly, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
962 sqft
Bright, Clean Sparkling 1st floor! 2 Great Size Bedrooms..Newer Granite Kitchen W/ Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances,frig, Gas stove, microwave dishwasher & New Grey Pergo Type Flooring, Freshly Painted, Newly Sanded Wide Plank Flooring.
Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
1 Unit Available
Proctor
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1415 sqft
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
37 Units Available
West Peabody
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,870
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Endicott Green
180 Newbury St, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1169 sqft
You will find the ultimate in apartment home living in Endicott Green apartment homes.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
10 Units Available
Proctor
eaves Peabody
51 Keyes Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
998 sqft
North Shore apartments with easy access to I-95, US 1 and Hwy 128. Walking distance to Liberty Tree Mall. Pet-friendly community offers pool and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, dishwasher and walk-in closets.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Peabody Town Center
9 BOWDITCH
9 Bowditch Street, Peabody, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Really nice two family home.

Last updated July 10 at 09:50am
Contact for Availability
Lower Boston Street
7 Heffernan Avenue
7 Heffernan Avenue, Lynn, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Now Single family house quiet street in West Lynn, Washer and Dryer included, newly renovated kitchens,off street parking, close to Tracy and Sacred Heart schools.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
101 Units Available
West Revere
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,584
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Soldiers Home
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,607
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
48 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,225
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.

July 2020 Salem Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Salem Rent Report. Salem rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Salem rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Salem rents declined slightly over the past month

Salem rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Salem stand at $1,438 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,783 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Salem's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Boston Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Salem, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cambridge has seen rents fall by 2.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Boston metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,269.
    • Framingham has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,948, while one-bedrooms go for $1,571.
    • Lowell has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,532; rents fell 0.2% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Salem

    Rent growth in Salem has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial decreases. Compared to most large cities across the country, Salem is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Massachusetts have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Salem's median two-bedroom rent of $1,783 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Salem remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+0.2%), Chicago (+0.1%), Philadelphia (+-0.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,678, $1,289, and $1,180 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Salem than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180, where Salem is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,700
    $2,110
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Cambridge
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Brockton
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0.5%
    0.6%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    0
    -0.3%
    Newton
    $1,820
    $2,250
    -0.8%
    -2%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0.1%
    Somerville
    $1,770
    $2,190
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Framingham
    $1,570
    $1,950
    -0.7%
    2.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,250
    $1,550
    -0.5%
    0.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,150
    -0.4%
    -3.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    0.1%
    2.9%
    Brookline
    $2,180
    $2,710
    -0.3%
    1%
    Medford
    $1,690
    $2,100
    -0.4%
    -4.6%
    Revere
    $1,330
    $1,650
    -1%
    -4.6%
    Peabody
    $1,560
    $1,930
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,780
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Beverly
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Marlborough
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    0.2%
    -3.1%
    Chelsea
    $1,640
    $2,040
    -1.1%
    -2.4%
    Melrose
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.4%
    -6.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

