83 Atlantic avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:40 AM

83 Atlantic avenue

83 Atlantic Avenue · (781) 354-5691
Location

83 Atlantic Avenue, Revere, MA 02151
Beachmont

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 2 bedroom home available Now! Mudese Hoy! Ubicación Perfecta para persona que viaje diario en la linea Azul. Minutos a Revere Beach. 2 Min. walk to Revere Beach. Open floor-plan living room/dining combination. Two spacious bedrooms on 3rd floor - fantastic for MBTA Commuter. Right off route 60 & 1A! Granite counter tops, dishwasher, garbage disposal. The fresh paint & new rugs will capture the bright ample bright space. Revere Beach MBTA blue line/ Beachmont/Suffolk downs are a healthy short walk, skateboard - bike ride away. Visit the ethnic restaurants and experience "Eastie", Boston's North End or Boston's Downtown - via the Sumner Tunnel. Many parks and restaurants nearby, Easy access to major highways 1,16, 93, 95, 128 & Logan international Airport. Pets are negotiable. Vet records are required & May require security deposit. Street parking. No laundry. No smokers please Property is surveillanced 24 hours a day.Text for virtual video of home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Atlantic avenue have any available units?
83 Atlantic avenue has a unit available for $2,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 83 Atlantic avenue have?
Some of 83 Atlantic avenue's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Atlantic avenue currently offering any rent specials?
83 Atlantic avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Atlantic avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 83 Atlantic avenue is pet friendly.
Does 83 Atlantic avenue offer parking?
No, 83 Atlantic avenue does not offer parking.
Does 83 Atlantic avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Atlantic avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Atlantic avenue have a pool?
No, 83 Atlantic avenue does not have a pool.
Does 83 Atlantic avenue have accessible units?
No, 83 Atlantic avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Atlantic avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Atlantic avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Atlantic avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Atlantic avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
