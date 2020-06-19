83 Atlantic avenue

Amenities
Renovated 2 bedroom home available Now! Mudese Hoy! Ubicación Perfecta para persona que viaje diario en la linea Azul. Minutos a Revere Beach. 2 Min. walk to Revere Beach. Open floor-plan living room/dining combination. Two spacious bedrooms on 3rd floor - fantastic for MBTA Commuter. Right off route 60 & 1A! Granite counter tops, dishwasher, garbage disposal. The fresh paint & new rugs will capture the bright ample bright space. Revere Beach MBTA blue line/ Beachmont/Suffolk downs are a healthy short walk, skateboard - bike ride away. Visit the ethnic restaurants and experience "Eastie", Boston's North End or Boston's Downtown - via the Sumner Tunnel. Many parks and restaurants nearby, Easy access to major highways 1,16, 93, 95, 128 & Logan international Airport. Pets are negotiable. Vet records are required & May require security deposit. Street parking. No laundry. No smokers please Property is surveillanced 24 hours a day.Text for virtual video of home!