Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:40 AM

649 Beach Street

649 Beach Street · (781) 354-5691
Location

649 Beach Street, Revere, MA 02151
Crescent Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,199

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Move in June 15th! Northshore living by the Beach! This First floor home is located minutes to Revere beach and Revere Beach MBTA Blue line. A spacious renovated 4 bedroom, Currently being utilized as 5 bedroom Many updates here. Granite Counter tops, Pergo Flooring and fresh paint. Super Convenient location for commuters. Walk to Laundry mat, Mass General Hospital, Kelly's Roast Beef, or to the Ice Cream store! Easy access to Logan Airport,Suffolk Downs, Target, Stop & Shop, FBI Headquarters, East Cambridge, Harvard, MIT, HULT International school of Business, Somerville, major highways, RT, 1,16, 93,95,128, Sumner Tunnel, Tobin Bridge, and downtown Boston. Explore everything Revere has to offer from the yearly Sand Castle Art works, to the ethnic foods and local events held for the community. Utilities are tenants responsibility. Street Parking. Pets Negotiable. Pets require VET records & Security Deposit. Hablo Espanol.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 Beach Street have any available units?
649 Beach Street has a unit available for $3,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 649 Beach Street have?
Some of 649 Beach Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 Beach Street currently offering any rent specials?
649 Beach Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 Beach Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 649 Beach Street is pet friendly.
Does 649 Beach Street offer parking?
No, 649 Beach Street does not offer parking.
Does 649 Beach Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 Beach Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 Beach Street have a pool?
No, 649 Beach Street does not have a pool.
Does 649 Beach Street have accessible units?
No, 649 Beach Street does not have accessible units.
Does 649 Beach Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 649 Beach Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 649 Beach Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 649 Beach Street does not have units with air conditioning.
