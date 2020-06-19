649 Beach Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in June 15th! Northshore living by the Beach! This First floor home is located minutes to Revere beach and Revere Beach MBTA Blue line. A spacious renovated 4 bedroom, Currently being utilized as 5 bedroom Many updates here. Granite Counter tops, Pergo Flooring and fresh paint. Super Convenient location for commuters. Walk to Laundry mat, Mass General Hospital, Kelly's Roast Beef, or to the Ice Cream store! Easy access to Logan Airport,Suffolk Downs, Target, Stop & Shop, FBI Headquarters, East Cambridge, Harvard, MIT, HULT International school of Business, Somerville, major highways, RT, 1,16, 93,95,128, Sumner Tunnel, Tobin Bridge, and downtown Boston. Explore everything Revere has to offer from the yearly Sand Castle Art works, to the ethnic foods and local events held for the community. Utilities are tenants responsibility. Street Parking. Pets Negotiable. Pets require VET records & Security Deposit. Hablo Espanol.