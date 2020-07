Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils carpet

WHY PAY BOSTON PRICES!! minutes to the city!!!

Top floor corner apartment . Available July 15th or August 1.



This very sunny apartment features a nice galley kitchen equipped with dishwasher and oak cabinets. Kitchen overlooks large living room.

2 large bedrooms with good sized closets.



This is a very well maintained building



****CHECK OUT VIRTUAL TOUR HERE****

https://youtu.be/pE4YrYDODuo



-BONUSES-

-smaller building with in house super

-AC in unit

-New carpeting through out

-Laundry in building (coin op)

-HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED*

-Parking is free and located behind building.(1 off street spot)

-steps to Public transit



Sorry No pets, No smoking



Move in costs- 1st month, Last month.



If you are interested in a viewing please send an email with the following information..RiggioDomenica2@gmail.com

-Name

-Move in date

-Number of occupants

-Number of cars



No Pets Allowed



