Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R

350 Revere Beach Blvd · (207) 356-1327
Location

350 Revere Beach Blvd, Revere, MA 02151
Oak Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 6R · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
No Fee, All Amenities! Revere Beach Pano Views! - Property Id: 285165

NO BROKER FEE - BRAND NEW - POOL / GYM AMENITIES INCLUDED! Incredible opportunity - 0.5 miles from the Wonderland Blue Line T stop is this completely renovated studio unit with very easy access to downtown and the beach. Panoramic views illuminate the completely revamped kitchen and bathroom, with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and more! W/D in unit, heat and hot water included in rent, and one outdoor parking space included. Do not miss this rare deal! Available now - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285165
Property Id 285165

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5797688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R have any available units?
350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R have?
Some of 350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R currently offering any rent specials?
350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R pet-friendly?
No, 350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Revere.
Does 350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R offer parking?
Yes, 350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R does offer parking.
Does 350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R have a pool?
Yes, 350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R has a pool.
Does 350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R have accessible units?
No, 350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R has units with dishwashers.
Does 350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R does not have units with air conditioning.
