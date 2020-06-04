350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R

Amenities
No Fee, All Amenities! Revere Beach Pano Views! - Property Id: 285165
NO BROKER FEE - BRAND NEW - POOL / GYM AMENITIES INCLUDED! Incredible opportunity - 0.5 miles from the Wonderland Blue Line T stop is this completely renovated studio unit with very easy access to downtown and the beach. Panoramic views illuminate the completely revamped kitchen and bathroom, with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and more! W/D in unit, heat and hot water included in rent, and one outdoor parking space included. Do not miss this rare deal! Available now - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!
No Pets Allowed
