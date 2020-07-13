The Point North Quincy

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony dishwasher carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly business center clubhouse internet access

The second you see The Point at North Quincy, you feel comfortable. And the moment you realize youre in walking distance to the Red Line train, youre inspired. Youll be taken with the blend of ease and convenience, and a laid-back atmosphere thats seemingly designed just for you.



The second you move into one of our apartments, you wont want to live anywhere else. With spectacular views of Quincy Bay and the Boston skyline, The Point is home to it all. From the thoughtfully designed and spacious floorplans to a curated collection of comforts and complimentary conveniences, every detail has been considered.



The second you leave home each day, youll get where youre going in a cinch. With instant access to the greater Boston area via the Southeast Expressway, and the T station, shopping, dining, and entertainment mere minutes from your apartment, youll have everything you could every want in the heart of Norfolk County.



Come home to The Point at North Quincy, and youll savor every second.