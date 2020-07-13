All apartments in Quincy
Find more places like The Point North Quincy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Quincy, MA
/
The Point North Quincy
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:13 AM

The Point North Quincy

95 W Squantum St · (617) 917-3293
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Quincy
See all
Montclair
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

95 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA 02170
Montclair

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0103 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,676

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 448 sqft

Unit 0211 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,716

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 448 sqft

Unit 1011 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,843

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 448 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0602 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,861

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit 0413 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,886

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit 0314 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,906

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0604 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 886 sqft

Unit 0815 · Avail. Sep 12

$2,484

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 946 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Point North Quincy.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet access
The second you see The Point at North Quincy, you feel comfortable. And the moment you realize youre in walking distance to the Red Line train, youre inspired. Youll be taken with the blend of ease and convenience, and a laid-back atmosphere thats seemingly designed just for you.\n\nThe second you move into one of our apartments, you wont want to live anywhere else. With spectacular views of Quincy Bay and the Boston skyline, The Point is home to it all. From the thoughtfully designed and spacious floorplans to a curated collection of comforts and complimentary conveniences, every detail has been considered.\n\nThe second you leave home each day, youll get where youre going in a cinch. With instant access to the greater Boston area via the Southeast Expressway, and the T station, shopping, dining, and entertainment mere minutes from your apartment, youll have everything you could every want in the heart of Norfolk County.\n\nCome home to The Point at North Quincy, and youll savor every second.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Deposit: $500-1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $50 key fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: aggressive breeds, no snakes
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Point North Quincy have any available units?
The Point North Quincy has 16 units available starting at $1,676 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does The Point North Quincy have?
Some of The Point North Quincy's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Point North Quincy currently offering any rent specials?
The Point North Quincy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Point North Quincy pet-friendly?
Yes, The Point North Quincy is pet friendly.
Does The Point North Quincy offer parking?
Yes, The Point North Quincy offers parking.
Does The Point North Quincy have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Point North Quincy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Point North Quincy have a pool?
No, The Point North Quincy does not have a pool.
Does The Point North Quincy have accessible units?
No, The Point North Quincy does not have accessible units.
Does The Point North Quincy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Point North Quincy has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Point North Quincy?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rosecliff
790 Willard St
Quincy, MA 02169
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr
Quincy, MA 02169
The Residences at Munroe Place
1205 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02169
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St
Quincy, MA 02169
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway
Quincy, MA 02169
West of Chestnut
21 Chestnut St
Quincy, MA 02169
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd
Quincy, MA 02169
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd
Quincy, MA 02171

Similar Pages

Quincy 1 BedroomsQuincy 2 Bedrooms
Quincy Apartments with GymQuincy Apartments with Parking
Quincy Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South QuincyQuincy CenterQuincy Point
Marina BayNorth Quincy
Blue Hills ReservationMontclair

Apartments Near Colleges

Quincy CollegeRhode Island College
Providence CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity