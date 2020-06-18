All apartments in Quincy
Quincy, MA
Adams Village
Adams Village

1 Canton Road · (508) 208-7908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Canton Road, Quincy, MA 02171
North Quincy

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,705

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom: Available NOW Studios and 2 beds also available 15 Month Lease only $500 security, $50 Key and First month's rent Heat, hot water, gas, and parking are all included with rent. As well as use of the pool and fitness center Pictures reflects multiple options: Updated apartments have stainless steel appliances. Contact Erik to schedule your tour today or use link below for a video. Good credit and income required: https://www.apartmentguide.com/apartments/Massachusetts/Quincy/Quincy-Commons/11929/?WT.mc_id=21011&target_id=dsa-840404985563&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIlLLgh7q26QIVl4rICh0O6gJVEAAYASAAEgJKL_D_BwE Prices do change based on availability Tucked into a North Quincy residential neighborhood, we pay tribute to the charm of New England living with the conveniences and recreation of Boston, Marina Bay, and historic downtown Quincy within easy reach. The brick garden-style buildings are arranged in an open courtyard setting where trees and shrubs are plentiful and floral plantings line the brick inlaid walkways. Enjoy gathering with friends and neighbors taking a refreshing dip in the swimming pool or toning up in the fitness room. Experience the beachside activities of Wollaston Beach and Boardwalk located two blocks away. We are just a short walk to public transportation, the local library, school systems, shops, and restaurants. Apartment homes include studios, one-bedrooms and two bedrooms in four-story buildings with elevators. Sliding glass doors and windows offer views of the lovely courtyard or of the surrounding residential neighborhood. Pictures reflect multiple units The specific unit may not be available to show as we do not disturb our tenants Specific units are currently being updated

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Adams Village have any available units?
Adams Village has a unit available for $1,705 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does Adams Village have?
Some of Adams Village's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Adams Village currently offering any rent specials?
Adams Village isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Adams Village pet-friendly?
No, Adams Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does Adams Village offer parking?
Yes, Adams Village does offer parking.
Does Adams Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Adams Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Adams Village have a pool?
Yes, Adams Village has a pool.
Does Adams Village have accessible units?
No, Adams Village does not have accessible units.
Does Adams Village have units with dishwashers?
No, Adams Village does not have units with dishwashers.
