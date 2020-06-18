Adams Village

Amenities

parking recently renovated stainless steel gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking pool

1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom: Available NOW Studios and 2 beds also available 15 Month Lease only $500 security, $50 Key and First month's rent Heat, hot water, gas, and parking are all included with rent. As well as use of the pool and fitness center Pictures reflects multiple options: Updated apartments have stainless steel appliances. Contact Erik to schedule your tour today or use link below for a video. Good credit and income required: https://www.apartmentguide.com/apartments/Massachusetts/Quincy/Quincy-Commons/11929/?WT.mc_id=21011&target_id=dsa-840404985563&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIlLLgh7q26QIVl4rICh0O6gJVEAAYASAAEgJKL_D_BwE Prices do change based on availability Tucked into a North Quincy residential neighborhood, we pay tribute to the charm of New England living with the conveniences and recreation of Boston, Marina Bay, and historic downtown Quincy within easy reach. The brick garden-style buildings are arranged in an open courtyard setting where trees and shrubs are plentiful and floral plantings line the brick inlaid walkways. Enjoy gathering with friends and neighbors taking a refreshing dip in the swimming pool or toning up in the fitness room. Experience the beachside activities of Wollaston Beach and Boardwalk located two blocks away. We are just a short walk to public transportation, the local library, school systems, shops, and restaurants. Apartment homes include studios, one-bedrooms and two bedrooms in four-story buildings with elevators. Sliding glass doors and windows offer views of the lovely courtyard or of the surrounding residential neighborhood. Pictures reflect multiple units The specific unit may not be available to show as we do not disturb our tenants Specific units are currently being updated



Terms: One year lease