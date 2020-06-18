All apartments in Quincy
31 Seaway Road

31 Seaway Road · (617) 360-1539
Location

31 Seaway Road, Quincy, MA 02171
Squantum

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
31 Seaway Road, Quincy, MA 02171 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. No pets allowed. Squantum location, Sunshine all day. Built in 2006. Large kitchen (open floor plan) with dining room. Balcony off dining room. Good morning staircase to dining room and living room. hardwood floors. 1/2 bath on 1st level with laundry. Master bedroom has 2 closets on 2nd level. Second bedroom on 2nd level, views of blue hills. Large loft with a large closet could be 3rd bedroom also on 2nd level with a view of ocean and Boston skyline. Potential attic storage. Large walk in shower and soaking tub in full bath, 2nd level. Staircase area on 2nd level has a skylight that brings in even more light. Sunny 2nd floor during sunset. 2 off street parking. Excellent fencing around the property. Property is available immediately. First, last, security. cooperating fee for co-broke from tenant. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3532036 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Seaway Road have any available units?
31 Seaway Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Seaway Road have?
Some of 31 Seaway Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Seaway Road currently offering any rent specials?
31 Seaway Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Seaway Road pet-friendly?
No, 31 Seaway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 31 Seaway Road offer parking?
Yes, 31 Seaway Road does offer parking.
Does 31 Seaway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Seaway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Seaway Road have a pool?
No, 31 Seaway Road does not have a pool.
Does 31 Seaway Road have accessible units?
No, 31 Seaway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Seaway Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Seaway Road does not have units with dishwashers.
