Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking bathtub

31 Seaway Road, Quincy, MA 02171 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. No pets allowed. Squantum location, Sunshine all day. Built in 2006. Large kitchen (open floor plan) with dining room. Balcony off dining room. Good morning staircase to dining room and living room. hardwood floors. 1/2 bath on 1st level with laundry. Master bedroom has 2 closets on 2nd level. Second bedroom on 2nd level, views of blue hills. Large loft with a large closet could be 3rd bedroom also on 2nd level with a view of ocean and Boston skyline. Potential attic storage. Large walk in shower and soaking tub in full bath, 2nd level. Staircase area on 2nd level has a skylight that brings in even more light. Sunny 2nd floor during sunset. 2 off street parking. Excellent fencing around the property. Property is available immediately. First, last, security. cooperating fee for co-broke from tenant. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3532036 ]