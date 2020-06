Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious 4 bedrooms 1.5 bath apartment on the 1st floor unit at the convenience location. 5 minutes walking distance to Quincy center T station and surrounding by all shops and restaurants. Newly renovated eat- in kitchen with granite counter top and ample carbine. hardwood floor thought out, 3 very good size bedrooms with plenty of closet space and 1 of master room has walk-in closet and half bath. GAS heating and cooking, 3-4 off street parking. Coin- op washer and dryer in the basement for your convenience. Tenants must have Good credit.