205 Independence Ave.

Cozy studio on Independence Ave! H/HW included in rent!!! Why living with roommates when you can have your own space for the same price?!! This beautiful studio apartment features eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher, built-in microwave, plenty of counter space and lots of cabinets. Carpeted floor in the living area, hardwood in the kitchen. Tiled bathroom. Lot's pof natural light. Two large closets. Balcony with a nice view. Heat and hot water are included in the rent as well as one parking spot. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool and laundry machines. Built-in wall A/C unit. Perfect for one person. Conveniently located on Independence Avenue - soon to be walking distance to Quincy Adams T station! (pedestrian bridge opens in September, it will only take few minutes to get to T! This is a must see! Don't miss out! ***PLEASE NOTE: Good credit and references are a must! 1st, last, security and brokers fee required to move in (4 months of rent total)



Terms: One year lease