Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:41 AM

205 Independence Ave.

205 Independence Avenue · (617) 669-9064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

205 Independence Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169
South Quincy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Studio · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Cozy studio on Independence Ave! H/HW included in rent!!! Why living with roommates when you can have your own space for the same price?!! This beautiful studio apartment features eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher, built-in microwave, plenty of counter space and lots of cabinets. Carpeted floor in the living area, hardwood in the kitchen. Tiled bathroom. Lot's pof natural light. Two large closets. Balcony with a nice view. Heat and hot water are included in the rent as well as one parking spot. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool and laundry machines. Built-in wall A/C unit. Perfect for one person. Conveniently located on Independence Avenue - soon to be walking distance to Quincy Adams T station! (pedestrian bridge opens in September, it will only take few minutes to get to T! This is a must see! Don't miss out! ***PLEASE NOTE: Good credit and references are a must! 1st, last, security and brokers fee required to move in (4 months of rent total)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Independence Ave. have any available units?
205 Independence Ave. has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Independence Ave. have?
Some of 205 Independence Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Independence Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
205 Independence Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Independence Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 205 Independence Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 205 Independence Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 205 Independence Ave. offers parking.
Does 205 Independence Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Independence Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Independence Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 205 Independence Ave. has a pool.
Does 205 Independence Ave. have accessible units?
No, 205 Independence Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Independence Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Independence Ave. has units with dishwashers.
