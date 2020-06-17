All apartments in Quincy
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:50 AM

100 Marina Drive

100 Marina Drive · (617) 360-1539
Location

100 Marina Drive, Quincy, MA 02171
Marina Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 509 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 967 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
100 Marina Drive Apt #509, Quincy, MA 02171 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. No pets allowed. MARINA BAY Incredible rental opportunity in the marina at $2,300 for a 1 bedroom with den! This is a 5th floor home facing the city and bay side of the property. The rental price includes 2 garaged parking spaces, gym facility, in-unit laundry, security staff presence, heat, hot water and complimentary shuttle service to the Red Line. Tenant will pay cable and a portioned electric bill only for utilities! Walk to the Marina or the beach and enjoy restaurants, night life, boating, fishing etc. Marina Bay ferry transportation currently available to Rowes Wharf. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3532039 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Marina Drive have any available units?
100 Marina Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
Is 100 Marina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
100 Marina Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Marina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 100 Marina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 100 Marina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 100 Marina Drive does offer parking.
Does 100 Marina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Marina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Marina Drive have a pool?
No, 100 Marina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 100 Marina Drive have accessible units?
No, 100 Marina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Marina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Marina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Marina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Marina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
