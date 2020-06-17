Amenities

100 Marina Drive Apt #509, Quincy, MA 02171 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. No pets allowed. MARINA BAY Incredible rental opportunity in the marina at $2,300 for a 1 bedroom with den! This is a 5th floor home facing the city and bay side of the property. The rental price includes 2 garaged parking spaces, gym facility, in-unit laundry, security staff presence, heat, hot water and complimentary shuttle service to the Red Line. Tenant will pay cable and a portioned electric bill only for utilities! Walk to the Marina or the beach and enjoy restaurants, night life, boating, fishing etc. Marina Bay ferry transportation currently available to Rowes Wharf. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3532039 ]