29 Accessible Apartments for rent in Norwood, MA

Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
31 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Results within 1 mile of Norwood
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
South Norwood
1 Unit Available
1100 Cricket Lane
1100 Cricket Ln, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1228 sqft
Located in east Walpole. Offers a distinctive living experience, complete with a suite of exceptional community amenities, that offers you the perfect marriage between comfort and convenience. Spacious two bed in a four level building.
Results within 5 miles of Norwood
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,377
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
22 Units Available
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1123 sqft
Unbeatable location just three minutes to Legacy Place and 25 minutes to Boston's South Station! Pool table, 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard in community. Apartments feature recent renovations and huge closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Roxbury Center
35 Units Available
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1096 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,767
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,168
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Blue Hills Village
735 Randolph St, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Blue Hills Village is a high quality community of thoughtfully designed one & two bedroom apartments along with a selection of three bedroom townhouses.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
20 Units Available
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1280 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.
Results within 10 miles of Norwood
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
15 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,456
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Jamaica Hills - Pond
13 Units Available
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,400
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
974 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
15 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,972
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,708
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
65 Units Available
Velo
3686 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,232
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,681
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1020 sqft
Take the fast track to Boston, Cambridge, and beyond. Relax in luxury and convenience at home. Velo offers apartment living thats just your speedonly steps from the Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1174 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
25 Units Available
MetroMark
3611 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,048
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,227
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,716
999 sqft
Make MetroMark Apartments your next stop for hip community living. Enjoy courtyards with barbecue areas and a bike repair shop, all within easy access of the Orange Line.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Auburndale
18 Units Available
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,457
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,439
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful woodland location between Brae Burn Country Club and Woodland Golf Club, yet still convenient to I-95 and train station. Complex contains a gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and more.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Mission Hill
28 Units Available
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,532
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,537
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,697
970 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community boasting exceptional views of Olmsted Park. Each apartment features a contemporary kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and stone countertops. Residents enjoy relaxing in the communal lounge and courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Blue Hills Reservation
9 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,526
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Quincy Center
26 Units Available
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,820
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1162 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
$
St. Elizabeth's
42 Units Available
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
680 sqft
Heights Apartments. Where Luxury Meets Living.
Last updated June 10 at 05:25pm
3 Units Available
Twin Oaks Village
149 Oakland St, Bristol County, MA
Studio
$989
303 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Twin Oaks Village apartments are in walking distance to the Mansfield Commuter Rail station, and located near Rtes. 106, 140, I95 & I495, downtown Mansfield and both Mansfield Commons and Patriot Place.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Oak Hill
5 Units Available
Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,885
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,995
1335 sqft
Just-opened luxury apartments feature hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and open-concept floor plans. Community amenities include a gym, community kitchen, guest suite and cafe. In Chestnut Hill, close to downtown Boston.

June 2020 Norwood Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Norwood Rent Report. Norwood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norwood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Norwood rents decline sharply over the past month

Norwood rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Norwood stand at $1,428 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,771 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Norwood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Massachusetts

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Norwood, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Massachusetts, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cambridge is the most expensive of all Massachusetts' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,298; of the 10 largest Massachusetts cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Brockton experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Somerville, Worcester, and Quincy have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Norwood

    As rents have increased moderately in Norwood, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Norwood is less affordable for renters.

    • Norwood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,771 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% increase in Norwood.
    • While Norwood's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Norwood than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Norwood is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

