Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM

129 Guild St.

129 Guild Street · (857) 204-8003
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

129 Guild Street, Norwood, MA 02062
Norwood Centre

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 538 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
The Print Lofts are located across the street from the Norwood Central MBTA Station and one block from downtown Norwood. This location is perfect for commuters, as it is less than one hour south of downtown Boston and Logan International Airport, by either car or the MBTA commuter rail. The surrounding area offers a wealth of amenities including restaurants, retail stores, healthcare facilities, and entertainment options. Each spacious loft features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, sleek gray cabinetry, high ceilings, recessed lighting, and central air. The units are designed as trendy industrial-style lofts with exposed ducts and wood beams. Large, industrial windows let in plenty of light. Sliding barn doors separate the bedrooms from the open-concept living space. Additionally, parking is available with each unit.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Guild St. have any available units?
129 Guild St. has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norwood, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 Guild St. have?
Some of 129 Guild St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Guild St. currently offering any rent specials?
129 Guild St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Guild St. pet-friendly?
No, 129 Guild St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwood.
Does 129 Guild St. offer parking?
Yes, 129 Guild St. offers parking.
Does 129 Guild St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Guild St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Guild St. have a pool?
No, 129 Guild St. does not have a pool.
Does 129 Guild St. have accessible units?
No, 129 Guild St. does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Guild St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Guild St. has units with dishwashers.
