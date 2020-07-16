129 Guild St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking new construction

The Print Lofts are located across the street from the Norwood Central MBTA Station and one block from downtown Norwood. This location is perfect for commuters, as it is less than one hour south of downtown Boston and Logan International Airport, by either car or the MBTA commuter rail. The surrounding area offers a wealth of amenities including restaurants, retail stores, healthcare facilities, and entertainment options. Each spacious loft features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, sleek gray cabinetry, high ceilings, recessed lighting, and central air. The units are designed as trendy industrial-style lofts with exposed ducts and wood beams. Large, industrial windows let in plenty of light. Sliding barn doors separate the bedrooms from the open-concept living space. Additionally, parking is available with each unit.



Terms: One year lease