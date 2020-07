Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill elevator garage parking bike storage clubhouse concierge courtyard internet access lobby package receiving playground pool table putting green

Avalon at Newton Highlands features newly renovated apartment homes just outside of Boston. These Newton apartments are designed with furnished and unfurnished studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment layouts and include washer and dryer, private balcony or patio, modern kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and hard surface vinyl plank flooring. This pet friendly community offers a 24 hour fitness center, outdoor sports court, a heated outdoor pool, barbecue areas and picnic tables, and dog run. Avalon at Newton Highlands is located within a half mile of the metro/subway station with easy access to Cambridge and Route 128. The community is also in close proximity to Boston College and Law School, Mount Ida College, Lasel College, Andover Theological College, Brandeis University and Hebrew College.