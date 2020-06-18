All apartments in Newton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

79 Florence St.

79 Florence Street · No Longer Available
Location

79 Florence Street, Newton, MA 02467
Bowen - Thompsonville

Amenities

in unit laundry
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Luxury renovations of a 2 bedroom 2 baths condominium in desirable full-service Hampton Place in Chestnut Hill. This elegant condo features an open floor plan comfortable for living and entertaining. European style windows allow for abundance of natural light. Custom built kitchen completed with a beautiful island, Bosch appliances, quartz countertops. The spacious master suite features walk-in custom closet, bathroom with double vanities, oversized shower area. Both baths have radiant under-floor heating. Gorgeous white oak 7"floors throughout. Laundry package includes an Electrolux washer/dryer. There are an indoor and outdoor swimming pools, club house, surrounded by stunning landscaping and conservation land. A deeded parking space and extra storage. "The Street" including restaurants, shopping and gym is within few minutes of walking. Ideal location makes it easy to get to Boston, medical area and major highways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Florence St. have any available units?
79 Florence St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
What amenities does 79 Florence St. have?
Some of 79 Florence St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Florence St. currently offering any rent specials?
79 Florence St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Florence St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 79 Florence St. is pet friendly.
Does 79 Florence St. offer parking?
Yes, 79 Florence St. does offer parking.
Does 79 Florence St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 79 Florence St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Florence St. have a pool?
Yes, 79 Florence St. has a pool.
Does 79 Florence St. have accessible units?
No, 79 Florence St. does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Florence St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 Florence St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Florence St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Florence St. does not have units with air conditioning.
