79 Florence St.

Amenities

in unit laundry cats allowed parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool

Luxury renovations of a 2 bedroom 2 baths condominium in desirable full-service Hampton Place in Chestnut Hill. This elegant condo features an open floor plan comfortable for living and entertaining. European style windows allow for abundance of natural light. Custom built kitchen completed with a beautiful island, Bosch appliances, quartz countertops. The spacious master suite features walk-in custom closet, bathroom with double vanities, oversized shower area. Both baths have radiant under-floor heating. Gorgeous white oak 7"floors throughout. Laundry package includes an Electrolux washer/dryer. There are an indoor and outdoor swimming pools, club house, surrounded by stunning landscaping and conservation land. A deeded parking space and extra storage. "The Street" including restaurants, shopping and gym is within few minutes of walking. Ideal location makes it easy to get to Boston, medical area and major highways