Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Uniquely designed, Newton corner home. Two levels of sun-filled, open-concept living space with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors throughout (first level) and 2nd level has luscious rug. Newly built and customized bathrooms, sky-lights. 2 off-street parking and washer and dryer included. Easily accessible to Mass Pike, and bus to downtown. Minutes to town center, shops and restaurants. Furnishing (additional). Available March 21st, 2020.



Terms: One year lease