All apartments in Newton
Find more places like 70 Garland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newton, MA
/
70 Garland
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:15 AM

70 Garland

70 Garland Road · (781) 330-0152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

70 Garland Road, Newton, MA 02459
Newton Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 375 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Spacious, bright, and full of light! Brand new carpeting and paint in this efficiency studio (~375 sq) in the heart of Newton Center is available for immediate occupancy. Utilities, parking for 1, free use of washer/dryer and a built in a/c are included. Lots of household appliances and housewares provided by landlord. Tenant controls heat. Cable/internet tenant responsibility. Cannot be occupied by more than 1 individual due to household size restrictions. Private access from driveway, about 12 steps up via outside stairs. Landlord provides plowing in winter. Walking distance to the Green line (Newton Centre and Newton Highlands) as well as Crystal Lake (town beach), Whole Foods, farmers market (summer), liquor store, and restaurants. No pets, no smokers, rent and terms: First + last + 1/2 month security. Landlord will run credit/employment/references/background check. Min income requirement of 3 x rent, not negotiable. 2nd floor. 3D tour available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Garland have any available units?
70 Garland has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 70 Garland have?
Some of 70 Garland's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Garland currently offering any rent specials?
70 Garland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Garland pet-friendly?
No, 70 Garland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 70 Garland offer parking?
Yes, 70 Garland does offer parking.
Does 70 Garland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Garland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Garland have a pool?
No, 70 Garland does not have a pool.
Does 70 Garland have accessible units?
No, 70 Garland does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Garland have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Garland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Garland have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 70 Garland has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 70 Garland?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St
Newton, MA 02461
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street
Newton, MA 02461
Woodland Park
264 Grove Street
Newton, MA 02466
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St
Newton, MA 02466

Similar Pages

Newton 1 BedroomsNewton 2 Bedrooms
Newton Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewton Pet Friendly Places
Newton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MA
Brockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Auburndale
Newton Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

Boston CollegeMount Ida College
Lasell CollegeRhode Island College
Providence College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity