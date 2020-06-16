70 Garland

Amenities

Spacious, bright, and full of light! Brand new carpeting and paint in this efficiency studio (~375 sq) in the heart of Newton Center is available for immediate occupancy. Utilities, parking for 1, free use of washer/dryer and a built in a/c are included. Lots of household appliances and housewares provided by landlord. Tenant controls heat. Cable/internet tenant responsibility. Cannot be occupied by more than 1 individual due to household size restrictions. Private access from driveway, about 12 steps up via outside stairs. Landlord provides plowing in winter. Walking distance to the Green line (Newton Centre and Newton Highlands) as well as Crystal Lake (town beach), Whole Foods, farmers market (summer), liquor store, and restaurants. No pets, no smokers, rent and terms: First + last + 1/2 month security. Landlord will run credit/employment/references/background check. Min income requirement of 3 x rent, not negotiable. 2nd floor. 3D tour available.