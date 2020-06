Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely renovated 3 bedrooms 2 baths unit is expecting to be available on June 1st! This two level townhouse style unit offers a spacious renovated one bedroom on the second floor and two newly created bedrooms on the top floor which is currently under construction. An easy commute location with 1 off-street parking spot included in the rent. Please do not hesitate to schedule for a showing!