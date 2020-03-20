Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated some paid utils accessible

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking

*NO FEE* Renovated 2 bedroom for *AUGUST 1* ht/hw/parking inc Great location on express bus 501, 503 as well as 57 local bus.. Right next to the Mass Pike *Garden level* Rent directly through management and pay NO BROKER FEES!! Please call, text or email to schedule a showing. Email preferred IF YOU ARE REPLYING THROUGH CL, PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS IN REPLY Eric Sorenson Leasing Agent Micozzi Management 159 Cambridge St Allston MA 02134 Micozzi Management owns and professionally manages all of our buildings. If this isnt exactly what you are looking for, follow the link below to check out our other apartment options. All our listings are here https://site.yougotlistings.com/100156 As an equal opportunity housing provider, Micozzi Management provides housing opportunities regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, physical or mental disability, familial status or any other classification protected by applicable federal, state or local law. 40-46 Park St in Newton Corner is a professionally owned and managed building. Tenants here enjoy free heat, hot water and off street parking. The location is terrific. The Mass Pike is right around the corner. The 57, 501/503 express buses stop right in front of the building. Laundry on site



Terms: One year lease