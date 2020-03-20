All apartments in Newton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

46 Park St.

46 Park Street · (781) 632-8902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

46 Park Street, Newton, MA 02458
Newton Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
*NO FEE* Renovated 2 bedroom for *AUGUST 1* ht/hw/parking inc Great location on express bus 501, 503 as well as 57 local bus.. Right next to the Mass Pike *Garden level* Rent directly through management and pay NO BROKER FEES!! Please call, text or email to schedule a showing. Email preferred IF YOU ARE REPLYING THROUGH CL, PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS IN REPLY Eric Sorenson Leasing Agent Micozzi Management 159 Cambridge St Allston MA 02134 Micozzi Management owns and professionally manages all of our buildings. If this isnt exactly what you are looking for, follow the link below to check out our other apartment options. All our listings are here https://site.yougotlistings.com/100156 As an equal opportunity housing provider, Micozzi Management provides housing opportunities regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, physical or mental disability, familial status or any other classification protected by applicable federal, state or local law. 40-46 Park St in Newton Corner is a professionally owned and managed building. Tenants here enjoy free heat, hot water and off street parking. The location is terrific. The Mass Pike is right around the corner. The 57, 501/503 express buses stop right in front of the building. Laundry on site

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Park St. have any available units?
46 Park St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
What amenities does 46 Park St. have?
Some of 46 Park St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Park St. currently offering any rent specials?
46 Park St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Park St. pet-friendly?
No, 46 Park St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 46 Park St. offer parking?
Yes, 46 Park St. does offer parking.
Does 46 Park St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Park St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Park St. have a pool?
No, 46 Park St. does not have a pool.
Does 46 Park St. have accessible units?
Yes, 46 Park St. has accessible units.
Does 46 Park St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Park St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Park St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Park St. does not have units with air conditioning.
