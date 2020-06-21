All apartments in Newton
440 Lowell Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:09 AM

440 Lowell Avenue

440 Lowell Avenue · (781) 438-7220
Location

440 Lowell Avenue, Newton, MA 02460
Newtonville

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$4,195

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1712 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated, spacious condo located in Newtonville. Unit is situated near all major routes, and is less than a mile from shops, commuter rail and Carriage Lane (marathon course). Kitchen features quartz island & countertops, all stainless steel appliances, five burner stovetop and 52 bottle wine chiller and features an open concept floor plan. Kitchen opens to large living/dining room combo, which features a gas fireplace finished with matching quartz. Master bedroom is heated by radiant heat, and features large, walk-in closet and double vanity bathroom with glass/tiled shower. A second bedroom also features en-suite full bathroom with glass/tiled shower stall and modern bath fixtures. Brand new public water/sewer system installed in June. Unit includes one garage parking space, as well as three designated parking spaces in rear. Laundry room w/hookups and storage in basement, back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Lowell Avenue have any available units?
440 Lowell Avenue has a unit available for $4,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 440 Lowell Avenue have?
Some of 440 Lowell Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Lowell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
440 Lowell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Lowell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 440 Lowell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 440 Lowell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 440 Lowell Avenue does offer parking.
Does 440 Lowell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Lowell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Lowell Avenue have a pool?
No, 440 Lowell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 440 Lowell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 440 Lowell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Lowell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 Lowell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Lowell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 Lowell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
