440 Lowell Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Beautifully renovated, spacious condo located in Newtonville. Unit is situated near all major routes, and is less than a mile from shops, commuter rail and Carriage Lane (marathon course). Kitchen features quartz island & countertops, all stainless steel appliances, five burner stovetop and 52 bottle wine chiller and features an open concept floor plan. Kitchen opens to large living/dining room combo, which features a gas fireplace finished with matching quartz. Master bedroom is heated by radiant heat, and features large, walk-in closet and double vanity bathroom with glass/tiled shower. A second bedroom also features en-suite full bathroom with glass/tiled shower stall and modern bath fixtures. Brand new public water/sewer system installed in June. Unit includes one garage parking space, as well as three designated parking spaces in rear. Laundry room w/hookups and storage in basement, back yard.