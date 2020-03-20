31 Hammond Pond Pkwy.

Amenities

Recently renovated two bedroom with parking at Hammond Gardens. Almost 1,000 square feet, equal sized bedrooms, 100% freshly painted in 2016, newly sanded and polished hardwood floors in 2016, all new light fixtures, new kitchen floor, new blinds, new frameless glass shower door. Includes amenities such as laundry downstairs, storage, parking, and porch. Heat and hot water included. A short walk to shops and restaurants and an easy commute to Route 9, Route 95, medical areas, and downtown Boston.



Terms: One year lease