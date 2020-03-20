All apartments in Newton
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:32 PM

31 Hammond Pond Pkwy.

31 Hammond Pond Parkway · (617) 396-7181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31 Hammond Pond Parkway, Newton, MA 02467
Bowen - Thompsonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Recently renovated two bedroom with parking at Hammond Gardens. Almost 1,000 square feet, equal sized bedrooms, 100% freshly painted in 2016, newly sanded and polished hardwood floors in 2016, all new light fixtures, new kitchen floor, new blinds, new frameless glass shower door. Includes amenities such as laundry downstairs, storage, parking, and porch. Heat and hot water included. A short walk to shops and restaurants and an easy commute to Route 9, Route 95, medical areas, and downtown Boston.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Hammond Pond Pkwy. have any available units?
31 Hammond Pond Pkwy. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 Hammond Pond Pkwy. have?
Some of 31 Hammond Pond Pkwy.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Hammond Pond Pkwy. currently offering any rent specials?
31 Hammond Pond Pkwy. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Hammond Pond Pkwy. pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Hammond Pond Pkwy. is pet friendly.
Does 31 Hammond Pond Pkwy. offer parking?
Yes, 31 Hammond Pond Pkwy. does offer parking.
Does 31 Hammond Pond Pkwy. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Hammond Pond Pkwy. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Hammond Pond Pkwy. have a pool?
No, 31 Hammond Pond Pkwy. does not have a pool.
Does 31 Hammond Pond Pkwy. have accessible units?
No, 31 Hammond Pond Pkwy. does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Hammond Pond Pkwy. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Hammond Pond Pkwy. has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Hammond Pond Pkwy. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31 Hammond Pond Pkwy. has units with air conditioning.
