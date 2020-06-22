29 Ricker Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

Large Deleaded apt on the 2nd floor of a two-family house located in newton - 1 block to downtown Boston express bus and #57 bus to Kenmore square and 1/4 mile to pike. Features include four bedrooms, newly renovated two full baths, gorgeous gumwood trim and beamed ceiling, working carved wood fireplace, classic hardwood floors, large closets, leaded glass windows, new kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, microwave, washer/ dryer in unit, screened porch, shared yard, and plenty of extra storage in basement. also, off-street parking for 4 cars are included in the rent.