29 Ricker Rd.

Amenities
Large Deleaded apt on the 2nd floor of a two-family house located in newton - 1 block to downtown Boston express bus and #57 bus to Kenmore square and 1/4 mile to pike. Features include four bedrooms, newly renovated two full baths, gorgeous gumwood trim and beamed ceiling, working carved wood fireplace, classic hardwood floors, large closets, leaded glass windows, new kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, microwave, washer/ dryer in unit, screened porch, shared yard, and plenty of extra storage in basement. also, off-street parking for 4 cars are included in the rent.