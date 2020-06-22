All apartments in Newton
Find more places like 29 Ricker Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newton, MA
/
29 Ricker Rd.
Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:41 AM

29 Ricker Rd.

29 Ricker Road · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

29 Ricker Road, Newton, MA 02458
Newton Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Large Deleaded apt on the 2nd floor of a two-family house located in newton - 1 block to downtown Boston express bus and #57 bus to Kenmore square and 1/4 mile to pike. Features include four bedrooms, newly renovated two full baths, gorgeous gumwood trim and beamed ceiling, working carved wood fireplace, classic hardwood floors, large closets, leaded glass windows, new kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, microwave, washer/ dryer in unit, screened porch, shared yard, and plenty of extra storage in basement. also, off-street parking for 4 cars are included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Ricker Rd. have any available units?
29 Ricker Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
What amenities does 29 Ricker Rd. have?
Some of 29 Ricker Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Ricker Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
29 Ricker Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Ricker Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Ricker Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 29 Ricker Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 29 Ricker Rd. does offer parking.
Does 29 Ricker Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Ricker Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Ricker Rd. have a pool?
No, 29 Ricker Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 29 Ricker Rd. have accessible units?
No, 29 Ricker Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Ricker Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Ricker Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Ricker Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Ricker Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 29 Ricker Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St
Newton, MA 02461
Woodland Park
264 Grove Street
Newton, MA 02466
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St
Newton, MA 02466
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street
Newton, MA 02461

Similar Pages

Newton 1 BedroomsNewton 2 Bedrooms
Newton Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewton Pet Friendly Places
Newton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MA
Brockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Auburndale
Newton Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

Boston CollegeMount Ida College
Lasell CollegeRhode Island College
Providence College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity