All apartments in Newton
Find more places like 29 CHURCHILL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newton, MA
/
29 CHURCHILL STREET
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

29 CHURCHILL STREET

29 Churchill Street · (617) 312-3910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

29 Churchill Street, Newton, MA 02460
Nonantum

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Extremely spacious and located in the heart of Newtonville- this rental will not last long! This large two-bedroom offers lots of space with its formal living & dining rooms, updated kitchen (granite counter tops with s/s appliances) with island seating, and lastly a bonus space that could be used for additional storage or a home office. Talk about location, within close proximity to both Newtonville & Nonamtum Villages, commuter rail, express bus(s), shopping, restaurants, and more! Laundry is located in the building- sorry no pets. There is room for two off-street parking spaces. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 CHURCHILL STREET have any available units?
29 CHURCHILL STREET has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 CHURCHILL STREET have?
Some of 29 CHURCHILL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 CHURCHILL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
29 CHURCHILL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 CHURCHILL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 29 CHURCHILL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 29 CHURCHILL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 29 CHURCHILL STREET does offer parking.
Does 29 CHURCHILL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 CHURCHILL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 CHURCHILL STREET have a pool?
No, 29 CHURCHILL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 29 CHURCHILL STREET have accessible units?
No, 29 CHURCHILL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 29 CHURCHILL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 CHURCHILL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 CHURCHILL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 CHURCHILL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 29 CHURCHILL STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St
Newton, MA 02461
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street
Newton, MA 02461
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St
Newton, MA 02466
Woodland Park
264 Grove Street
Newton, MA 02466

Similar Pages

Newton 1 BedroomsNewton 2 Bedrooms
Newton Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewton Pet Friendly Places
Newton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MA
Brockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Auburndale
Newton Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

Boston CollegeMount Ida College
Lasell CollegeRhode Island College
Providence College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity