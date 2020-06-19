29 CHURCHILL STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Extremely spacious and located in the heart of Newtonville- this rental will not last long! This large two-bedroom offers lots of space with its formal living & dining rooms, updated kitchen (granite counter tops with s/s appliances) with island seating, and lastly a bonus space that could be used for additional storage or a home office. Talk about location, within close proximity to both Newtonville & Nonamtum Villages, commuter rail, express bus(s), shopping, restaurants, and more! Laundry is located in the building- sorry no pets. There is room for two off-street parking spaces. Available now!