29 CHURCHILL STREET

Amenities
Extremely spacious and located in the heart of Newtonville- this rental will not last long! This large two-bedroom offers lots of space with its formal living & dining rooms, updated kitchen (granite counter tops with s/s appliances) with island seating, and lastly a bonus space that could be used for additional storage or a home office. Talk about location, within close proximity to both Newtonville & Nonamtum Villages, commuter rail, express bus(s), shopping, restaurants, and more! Laundry is located in the building- sorry no pets. There is room for two off-street parking spaces. Available now!