Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:38 AM

256 Lowell Ave.

256 Lowell Avenue · (617) 543-8944
Location

256 Lowell Avenue, Newton, MA 02460
Newtonville

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3/4 BR, 2 bath, duplex plus basement New kitchen -- Completely renovated. Living room, dining room, family room, Eat in Kitchen, Fire place, W/D 3 Season porch, private rear yard Tandem Parking Spot included in rent

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Lowell Ave. have any available units?
256 Lowell Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
What amenities does 256 Lowell Ave. have?
Some of 256 Lowell Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 Lowell Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
256 Lowell Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Lowell Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 256 Lowell Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 256 Lowell Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 256 Lowell Ave. does offer parking.
Does 256 Lowell Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 256 Lowell Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Lowell Ave. have a pool?
No, 256 Lowell Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 256 Lowell Ave. have accessible units?
No, 256 Lowell Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Lowell Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 256 Lowell Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 256 Lowell Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 256 Lowell Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
