3/4 BR, 2 bath, duplex plus basement New kitchen -- Completely renovated. Living room, dining room, family room, Eat in Kitchen, Fire place, W/D 3 Season porch, private rear yard Tandem Parking Spot included in rent
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 256 Lowell Ave. have any available units?
256 Lowell Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
What amenities does 256 Lowell Ave. have?
Some of 256 Lowell Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 Lowell Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
256 Lowell Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.