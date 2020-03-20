22 Broadlawn Park

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

RECENTLY RENOVATED!, 50% Fee. Main floor consists of eat-in-kitchen, living room, dining room, master bedroom with on-suite bath, and 2 additional good size bedrooms. Loft-like top floor features additional bedroom, playroom / office, 2nd kitchen, and half bathroom. Luxury finishes throughout. Decks off living room and master bedroom. Central air, recessed lighting, new laundry in-unit, pantry, yard access, and included garage parking are just some of the many property highlights. Excellent Chestnut Hill location. Professionally managed. Must see to fully appreciate!!



Tenant pays gas & electric.