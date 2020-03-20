All apartments in Newton
22 Broadlawn Park
22 Broadlawn Park

22 Broadlawn Park · (508) 503-6830
Location

22 Broadlawn Park, Newton, MA 02467
Oak Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit Apt 2 · Avail. Jul 5

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RECENTLY RENOVATED!, 50% Fee. Main floor consists of eat-in-kitchen, living room, dining room, master bedroom with on-suite bath, and 2 additional good size bedrooms. Loft-like top floor features additional bedroom, playroom / office, 2nd kitchen, and half bathroom. Luxury finishes throughout. Decks off living room and master bedroom. Central air, recessed lighting, new laundry in-unit, pantry, yard access, and included garage parking are just some of the many property highlights. Excellent Chestnut Hill location. Professionally managed. Must see to fully appreciate!!

Tenant pays gas & electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Broadlawn Park have any available units?
22 Broadlawn Park has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Broadlawn Park have?
Some of 22 Broadlawn Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Broadlawn Park currently offering any rent specials?
22 Broadlawn Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Broadlawn Park pet-friendly?
No, 22 Broadlawn Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 22 Broadlawn Park offer parking?
Yes, 22 Broadlawn Park does offer parking.
Does 22 Broadlawn Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Broadlawn Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Broadlawn Park have a pool?
No, 22 Broadlawn Park does not have a pool.
Does 22 Broadlawn Park have accessible units?
No, 22 Broadlawn Park does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Broadlawn Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Broadlawn Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Broadlawn Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22 Broadlawn Park has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22 Broadlawn Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

