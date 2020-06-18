All apartments in Newton
Find more places like 131 Bridge Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newton, MA
/
131 Bridge Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:48 PM

131 Bridge Street

131 Bridge Street · (508) 740-2527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

131 Bridge Street, Newton, MA 02458
Nonantum

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
new construction
131 Bridge Street Apt #L, Newton, MA 02458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 06/18/2020. Pets: allowed. Beautiful NEW construction townhouse on Bridge Street, right off Watertown street. Living level features living room, half bath, ample closet space and eat in kitchen. All appliances in kitchen are brand new! Master bedroom, bath and walk in closet on floor two along with another full bath and 2 equal sized bedrooms. Finished basement with brand new washer/dryer. Two parking spaces, and back yard. Close to Watertown Yard T Stop. Available NOW! PET FRIENDLY! Landlord takes care of SNOW REMOVAL. Lease ends 8/31/19 [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3592765 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Bridge Street have any available units?
131 Bridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
What amenities does 131 Bridge Street have?
Some of 131 Bridge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Bridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
131 Bridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Bridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Bridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 131 Bridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 131 Bridge Street does offer parking.
Does 131 Bridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 Bridge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Bridge Street have a pool?
No, 131 Bridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 131 Bridge Street have accessible units?
No, 131 Bridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Bridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Bridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Bridge Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Bridge Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 131 Bridge Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodland Station
1940 Washington St
Newton, MA 02466
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street
Newton, MA 02461
Woodland Park
264 Grove Street
Newton, MA 02466
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St
Newton, MA 02461

Similar Pages

Newton 1 BedroomsNewton 2 Bedrooms
Newton Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewton Pet Friendly Places
Newton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MA
Brockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Auburndale
Newton Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

Boston CollegeMount Ida College
Lasell CollegeRhode Island College
Providence College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity