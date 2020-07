Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher extra storage range refrigerator

Natural light abounds in this lovingly maintained second floor, 2-bedroom + office, 1-bath apartment! A well-equipped eat-in kitchen complete with dishwasher opens to an office area and full bath. Large living room leads to 2 bedrooms and laundry room complete with washer & dryer that also offers additional storage. Sit out on your private deck overlooking a beautifully manicured LARGE back yard. All of this and conveniently located to all major commuting routes and public transportation - pride of ownership is reflected both inside and out. Please call listing agent if interested.