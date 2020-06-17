All apartments in Medford
Find more places like Residences at Rivers Edge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medford, MA
/
Residences at Rivers Edge
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

Residences at Rivers Edge

100 Rivers Edge Drive · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Medford
See all
Wellington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

100 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford, MA 02155
Wellington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
valet service
Chic, high-end units available right on the Malden River within close distance to the Wellington T stop! These are amazing units with sophisticated design, high ceilings, gourmet kitchens, designer bathrooms, and unbelievable resort-style amenities. The location is fantastic within a 10 minute walk to station landing, restaurants, convenience, and the orange line T. The orange line will get you into Boston's North Station in approximately 7 minutes! It's a quick drive to Malden, Everett, Arlington, Somerville, Winchester, and Melrose. Units feature: -All high-end finishes -Energy star stainless steel appliances -Brazilian Granite countertops -Open layouts with oversized granite kitchen islands -High Ceilings -Custom European-style cabinetry with built-in refrigerator -Built-in concealed trash and recycling bins -Walk-in closets -Oversized windows with custom blinds -Central air conditioning -Washer and dryer IN UNIT -Resort style pool and spa -Outdoor grilling stations -Richly appointed community clubhouse -Movie theatre room with gaming systems -Billiards room with HDTV and ipod docking station -State-of-the-art fitness center -Impeccably landscaped courtyards incorporating green roof technology -Wi-Fi access inside and outside of clubhouse -Controlled access underground garage parking, 1 SPOT INCLUDED -Direct access to jogging trails and a beautiful park along the river -Complimentary coffee, tea, and refreshment bar -On-site professional management -24-Hour emergency maintenance -Package acceptance and valet dry cleaning -Cats and Dogs OK

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Residences at Rivers Edge have any available units?
Residences at Rivers Edge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, MA.
What amenities does Residences at Rivers Edge have?
Some of Residences at Rivers Edge's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residences at Rivers Edge currently offering any rent specials?
Residences at Rivers Edge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Residences at Rivers Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, Residences at Rivers Edge is pet friendly.
Does Residences at Rivers Edge offer parking?
Yes, Residences at Rivers Edge does offer parking.
Does Residences at Rivers Edge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Residences at Rivers Edge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Residences at Rivers Edge have a pool?
Yes, Residences at Rivers Edge has a pool.
Does Residences at Rivers Edge have accessible units?
No, Residences at Rivers Edge does not have accessible units.
Does Residences at Rivers Edge have units with dishwashers?
No, Residences at Rivers Edge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Residences at Rivers Edge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Residences at Rivers Edge has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Residences at Rivers Edge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

75 SL
75 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy
Medford, MA 02155
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave
Medford, MA 02155
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd
Medford, MA 02155
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155

Similar Pages

Medford 1 BedroomsMedford 2 Bedrooms
Medford Dog Friendly ApartmentsMedford Pet Friendly Places
Medford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wellington

Apartments Near Colleges

Tufts UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity