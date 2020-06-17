Residences at Rivers Edge

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving valet service

Chic, high-end units available right on the Malden River within close distance to the Wellington T stop! These are amazing units with sophisticated design, high ceilings, gourmet kitchens, designer bathrooms, and unbelievable resort-style amenities. The location is fantastic within a 10 minute walk to station landing, restaurants, convenience, and the orange line T. The orange line will get you into Boston's North Station in approximately 7 minutes! It's a quick drive to Malden, Everett, Arlington, Somerville, Winchester, and Melrose. Units feature: -All high-end finishes -Energy star stainless steel appliances -Brazilian Granite countertops -Open layouts with oversized granite kitchen islands -High Ceilings -Custom European-style cabinetry with built-in refrigerator -Built-in concealed trash and recycling bins -Walk-in closets -Oversized windows with custom blinds -Central air conditioning -Washer and dryer IN UNIT -Resort style pool and spa -Outdoor grilling stations -Richly appointed community clubhouse -Movie theatre room with gaming systems -Billiards room with HDTV and ipod docking station -State-of-the-art fitness center -Impeccably landscaped courtyards incorporating green roof technology -Wi-Fi access inside and outside of clubhouse -Controlled access underground garage parking, 1 SPOT INCLUDED -Direct access to jogging trails and a beautiful park along the river -Complimentary coffee, tea, and refreshment bar -On-site professional management -24-Hour emergency maintenance -Package acceptance and valet dry cleaning -Cats and Dogs OK



Terms: One year lease