Residences at Rivers Edge

Amenities
Chic, high-end units available right on the Malden River within close distance to the Wellington T stop! These are amazing units with sophisticated design, high ceilings, gourmet kitchens, designer bathrooms, and unbelievable resort-style amenities. The location is fantastic within a 10 minute walk to station landing, restaurants, convenience, and the orange line T. The orange line will get you into Boston's North Station in approximately 7 minutes! It's a quick drive to Malden, Everett, Arlington, Somerville, Winchester, and Melrose. Units feature: -All high-end finishes -Energy star stainless steel appliances -Brazilian Granite countertops -Open layouts with oversized granite kitchen islands -High Ceilings -Custom European-style cabinetry with built-in refrigerator -Built-in concealed trash and recycling bins -Walk-in closets -Oversized windows with custom blinds -Central air conditioning -Washer and dryer IN UNIT -Resort style pool and spa -Outdoor grilling stations -Richly appointed community clubhouse -Movie theatre room with gaming systems -Billiards room with HDTV and ipod docking station -State-of-the-art fitness center -Impeccably landscaped courtyards incorporating green roof technology -Wi-Fi access inside and outside of clubhouse -Controlled access underground garage parking, 1 SPOT INCLUDED -Direct access to jogging trails and a beautiful park along the river -Complimentary coffee, tea, and refreshment bar -On-site professional management -24-Hour emergency maintenance -Package acceptance and valet dry cleaning -Cats and Dogs OK
Terms: One year lease