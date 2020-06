Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Unique Find! SINGLE FAMILY! 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath just outside Magoun Square and easy access to 93. OFF-ST PARKING up to FOUR SPOTS and yard! Features: Two Stories + Finished Basement. First floor has formal living/dining, eat in kitchen, and half bath. Second Floor has 3 good sized bedrooms and full bath. Finished basement with 2nd living room, 4th bedroom, and New Washer/Dryer!



Terms: One year lease