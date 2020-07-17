50 Water St.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Gorgeous Renovated Open Layout Spacious 2-Bedroom Condo with Tons of Closet Space and Lovely new Carpet & Paint! ** HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED. Beautiful New Kitchen, with Granite counters, Large Breakfast Island, Beautiful Tiles and New Appliances. Brand new Paint and Carpets as well as Huge closets that go all the way behind one wall in both the Large Master Bedroom 12X13 and Great Sized Second Bedroom 10X11. Ceramic tiled Bathroom with Brand New Vanity & Granite Counter. Soft close drawers in both the Kitchen and Bathroom. The whole Condo has brand new Carpet and Paint. This is a Great Deal and a Very Quiet and Lovely Condo. Nicely Designed Common Entry and very Clean Common Spaces in this Condo Building. Nice Common Laundry Room and Large Parking Lot right behind the Building. Amazing Location walking distance very close to all the shops, restaurants, stores, coffee houses and much more right at High St., and Riverside Ave. in Medford!!! Easy Commute hop right on the 93 North and South as well as Route 60!!



Terms: One year lease