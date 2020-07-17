All apartments in Medford
50 Water St.

50 Water Street · (617) 992-0978
Location

50 Water Street, Medford, MA 02155
Lawrence Estates

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous Renovated Open Layout Spacious 2-Bedroom Condo with Tons of Closet Space and Lovely new Carpet & Paint! ** HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED. Beautiful New Kitchen, with Granite counters, Large Breakfast Island, Beautiful Tiles and New Appliances. Brand new Paint and Carpets as well as Huge closets that go all the way behind one wall in both the Large Master Bedroom 12X13 and Great Sized Second Bedroom 10X11. Ceramic tiled Bathroom with Brand New Vanity & Granite Counter. Soft close drawers in both the Kitchen and Bathroom. The whole Condo has brand new Carpet and Paint. This is a Great Deal and a Very Quiet and Lovely Condo. Nicely Designed Common Entry and very Clean Common Spaces in this Condo Building. Nice Common Laundry Room and Large Parking Lot right behind the Building. Amazing Location walking distance very close to all the shops, restaurants, stores, coffee houses and much more right at High St., and Riverside Ave. in Medford!!! Easy Commute hop right on the 93 North and South as well as Route 60!!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Water St. have any available units?
50 Water St. has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 Water St. have?
Some of 50 Water St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Water St. currently offering any rent specials?
50 Water St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Water St. pet-friendly?
No, 50 Water St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 50 Water St. offer parking?
Yes, 50 Water St. offers parking.
Does 50 Water St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Water St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Water St. have a pool?
No, 50 Water St. does not have a pool.
Does 50 Water St. have accessible units?
No, 50 Water St. does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Water St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Water St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Water St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Water St. does not have units with air conditioning.
