3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:28 AM

3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy

3920 Mystic Valley Parkway · (978) 369-5775
Location

3920 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford, MA 02155
Wellington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$8,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 7700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Enjoy a luxury lifestyle in this stunning, luxury penthouse with majestic views of the Boston skyline conveniently located just minutes from ,Encore Casino,Essembly row shopping center,Wegmans and more. n you step out of your private elevator and into a spacious modern open concept single level penthouse that boasts one of the largest living areas in the greater Boston area at 7700 sq ft. With floor to ceiling glass sliders in every room this home opens up to a private 12,000 sq ft rooftop deck with breathtaking 360 degree views of downtown Boston and surrounding areas. This unique penthouse boasts 3 generously sized bedrooms, 3.5 exquisite bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen that overlooks an open floorplan living /dining space, a study, office, wet bar, glass enclosed sun room, and a 600 sq ft custom closet. The building is secure with 24 hour concierge. This unit includes use of 4 assigned parking spaces and full access to a gym, swimming pool, courts, and a clubhouse for special events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy have any available units?
3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy have?
Some of 3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy has a pool.
Does 3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.

