3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy.

Enjoy a luxury lifestyle in this stunning, luxury penthouse with majestic views of the Boston skyline conveniently located just minutes from ,Encore Casino,Essembly row shopping center,Wegmans and more. n you step out of your private elevator and into a spacious modern open concept single level penthouse that boasts one of the largest living areas in the greater Boston area at 7700 sq ft. With floor to ceiling glass sliders in every room this home opens up to a private 12,000 sq ft rooftop deck with breathtaking 360 degree views of downtown Boston and surrounding areas. This unique penthouse boasts 3 generously sized bedrooms, 3.5 exquisite bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen that overlooks an open floorplan living /dining space, a study, office, wet bar, glass enclosed sun room, and a 600 sq ft custom closet. The building is secure with 24 hour concierge. This unit includes use of 4 assigned parking spaces and full access to a gym, swimming pool, courts, and a clubhouse for special events.