100 Station Landing

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities concierge elevator gym parking garage

Two Bedroom Two Bath Luxury Living and a Commuter's paradise! Easy access to T Station and highway.Magnificent balcony views of the Boston Skyline. This Beautiful unit has Ceiling to Floor windows, Granite counter-tops, Stainless steel appliances, Cherry kitchen cabinets, Hardwood floors, Marble bath, Walk-in closet, Laundry in the unit, Deeded garage parking & Extra storage. Other building amenities include Concierge service, Workout, Outdoor Patio area & Great rooms. Located in the highly desirable Station Landing Condominium Building within close proximity to Assembly Row with some of the Top dining and Shopping places.