Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:35 AM

100 Station Landing

100 Station Landing · (781) 334-8075
Location

100 Station Landing, Medford, MA 02155
Wellington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 610 · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Two Bedroom Two Bath Luxury Living and a Commuter's paradise! Easy access to T Station and highway.Magnificent balcony views of the Boston Skyline. This Beautiful unit has Ceiling to Floor windows, Granite counter-tops, Stainless steel appliances, Cherry kitchen cabinets, Hardwood floors, Marble bath, Walk-in closet, Laundry in the unit, Deeded garage parking & Extra storage. Other building amenities include Concierge service, Workout, Outdoor Patio area & Great rooms. Located in the highly desirable Station Landing Condominium Building within close proximity to Assembly Row with some of the Top dining and Shopping places.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Station Landing have any available units?
100 Station Landing has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Station Landing have?
Some of 100 Station Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Station Landing currently offering any rent specials?
100 Station Landing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Station Landing pet-friendly?
No, 100 Station Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 100 Station Landing offer parking?
Yes, 100 Station Landing does offer parking.
Does 100 Station Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Station Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Station Landing have a pool?
No, 100 Station Landing does not have a pool.
Does 100 Station Landing have accessible units?
No, 100 Station Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Station Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Station Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Station Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Station Landing does not have units with air conditioning.
