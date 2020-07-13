All apartments in Marlborough
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:32 AM

The Point at Marlborough

21 Austen Way · (508) 219-6463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA 01752
Park Washington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 71D · Avail. now

$1,838

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Unit 50C · Avail. Jul 28

$1,868

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Unit 61D · Avail. Aug 11

$1,873

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 32D · Avail. now

$1,984

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1097 sqft

Unit 81B · Avail. Aug 12

$1,884

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Unit 11B · Avail. Sep 5

$1,914

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Point at Marlborough.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
coffee bar
dog park
green community
media room
playground
Live a life of luxury. At The Point at Marlborough, you'll enjoy bright, spacious living quarters and open, inspiring floor plans. The living is easy with oversized closets, gas fireplaces, and even a private balcony. When you see your plush new apartment home, you'll feel like you've arrived. Live a life of simplicity. Forget about the laundromat, with a full-sized washer and dryer in your apartment. Feel reassured with 24-hour emergency maintenance and package receiving services. You'll even have easy options for parking your car. Once you settle into your new space, your days will be a breeze. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $75 Lock and Key Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $75
Cats
rent: $60
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $50/month. Detached garages, carports and storage available. Carports are available at $50 each.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Point at Marlborough have any available units?
The Point at Marlborough has 14 units available starting at $1,838 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Point at Marlborough have?
Some of The Point at Marlborough's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Point at Marlborough currently offering any rent specials?
The Point at Marlborough is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Point at Marlborough pet-friendly?
Yes, The Point at Marlborough is pet friendly.
Does The Point at Marlborough offer parking?
Yes, The Point at Marlborough offers parking.
Does The Point at Marlborough have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Point at Marlborough offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Point at Marlborough have a pool?
Yes, The Point at Marlborough has a pool.
Does The Point at Marlborough have accessible units?
No, The Point at Marlborough does not have accessible units.
Does The Point at Marlborough have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Point at Marlborough has units with dishwashers.
Does The Point at Marlborough have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Point at Marlborough has units with air conditioning.

