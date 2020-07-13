Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport coffee bar dog park green community media room playground

Live a life of luxury. At The Point at Marlborough, you'll enjoy bright, spacious living quarters and open, inspiring floor plans. The living is easy with oversized closets, gas fireplaces, and even a private balcony. When you see your plush new apartment home, you'll feel like you've arrived. Live a life of simplicity. Forget about the laundromat, with a full-sized washer and dryer in your apartment. Feel reassured with 24-hour emergency maintenance and package receiving services. You'll even have easy options for parking your car. Once you settle into your new space, your days will be a breeze. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.