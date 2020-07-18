All apartments in Marlborough
43 Conrad Road
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:06 AM

43 Conrad Road

43 Conrad Road · (508) 485-5111
Location

43 Conrad Road, Marlborough, MA 01752

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nicely maintained home with Cathedral ceilings, walls and ceiling recently painted, open floor plan, Hardwood floors throughout and ceramic tile in kitchen, high efficiency heating and central air condition. Enjoy a nice level fenced in yard with a large deck and shed for storage. Located in a quiet neighborhood close to Rt 20, 495 and 290.Home will be available on August 1st for occupancy. Tenants are responsible for Yard maintenance snow removal, all utilities including water usage bill. No pets and good credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Conrad Road have any available units?
43 Conrad Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43 Conrad Road have?
Some of 43 Conrad Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Conrad Road currently offering any rent specials?
43 Conrad Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Conrad Road pet-friendly?
No, 43 Conrad Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlborough.
Does 43 Conrad Road offer parking?
No, 43 Conrad Road does not offer parking.
Does 43 Conrad Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Conrad Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Conrad Road have a pool?
No, 43 Conrad Road does not have a pool.
Does 43 Conrad Road have accessible units?
No, 43 Conrad Road does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Conrad Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Conrad Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Conrad Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 43 Conrad Road has units with air conditioning.
