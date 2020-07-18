43 Conrad Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Nicely maintained home with Cathedral ceilings, walls and ceiling recently painted, open floor plan, Hardwood floors throughout and ceramic tile in kitchen, high efficiency heating and central air condition. Enjoy a nice level fenced in yard with a large deck and shed for storage. Located in a quiet neighborhood close to Rt 20, 495 and 290.Home will be available on August 1st for occupancy. Tenants are responsible for Yard maintenance snow removal, all utilities including water usage bill. No pets and good credit.